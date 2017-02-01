CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Florida State Seminoles talks to head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers before their game at Memorial Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
ACC National Signing Day recap: Florida State, Clemson impress once again

By Bryan FischerFeb 1, 2017, 5:48 PM EST

Few leagues have transformed their reputation on the field more than the ACC has the past several seasons and the biggest reason for that has been because Clemson and Florida State captured national titles. As a result, it should come as no surprise that those two programs once again paced recruiting for the league when all was said and done on National Signing Day.

The Seminoles remained among the national elite with another stellar class while the Tigers used their limited number of scholarships to land some top-notch talent, possibly including Deshaun Watson’s successor in five-star QB Hunter Johnson (who’s already on campus).

In addition to the league’s two powerhouses, Miami put together another solid class to help them close the gap under Mark Richt while other schools like Pitt and North Carolina pleasantly surprised with some good hauls. It should all make for an even more competitive ACC in the coming seasons and allow us to look back to Wednesday and see where it all began.

Top recruits (all rankings via 247Sports Composite): No. 2 overall Cam Akers (RB, Florida State), No. 6 overall Marvin Wilson (DT, FSU), No. 19 overall Tee Higgins (WR, Clemson), No. 28 Khalan Laborn (RB, FSU), No. 30 overall Hunter Johnson (QB, Clemson)

Top 25 classes: No. 7 Florida State, No. 13 Miami, No. 16 Clemson, No. 25 Virginia Tech

Biggest storyline: Florida State and Clemson continue to keep pace with college football’s elite, Miami closing the gap

Same ol’, same ol’ in the ACC when it comes to the recruiting rankings. The league’s past two title winners both turned in great classes full of impact players and continue to keep pace with the elite programs in the sport. The Tigers’ class wasn’t as highly rated as many expected coming off that championship down in Tampa but a lot of that has to do with the limited number of spots that the program had and nothing to do with the talented that signed with Dabo Swinney. The Hurricanes once again signed a quality group and even went outside the state to land speedy four-star receiver Jeff Thomas from Missouri.

Biggest surprise: Wilson heads to Tallahassee.

Wilson was one of the few recruits that had any drama surrounding his decision on Signing Day. While many expected it to come down to either LSU or Ohio State, it was the Seminoles who closed strong to add another top 25 player into the fold. The last five-star defensive tackle the team landed from the Lone Star State worked out well and history might repeat itself with the very talented Wilson.

Don’t sleep on: Louisville

It was a banner season in many ways for the Cardinals and that was true even if the ending was a bit rough on the field. After seeing quarterback Lamar Jackson capture the Heisman Trophy, Bobby Petrino’s staff really went after addressing needs along the offensive line while also adding size and speed on defense. It may not be as highly rated as the top tier ACC programs, but this a good effort on the recruiting trail for Louisville once again.

We’ll see about: Everybody else

The ACC is full of programs that are hard to peg when it comes to recruiting classes simply because they rely so much on developing recruits over several seasons. Duke landed a top 50 classes while Georgia Tech was right around the same area in most team rankings. We probably won’t know about those two or the Wake Forests of the world until a few years down the road so stay patient if you’re a fan of an ACC program that isn’t in the top 25.

Big 12 records worst signing day in conference history

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 25: The Big XII logo on a pylon at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 25, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
By Zach BarnettFeb 1, 2017, 6:33 PM EST

Okay, it’s hard to prove the premise of the article precisely correct considering recruiting information wasn’t readily available (and archived) when the league founded in the mid 1990’s. But, still, it’s hard to imagine the Big 12 having a worse Signing Day than this. Or any major conference, for that matter.

The conference signed only four of the nation’s top 100 players as ranked by the 247Sports Composite rankings — No. 76-ranked guard Jack Anderson (Texas Tech), No. 79-ranked defensive back Justin Broiles (Oklahoma), No. 91-ranked wide receiver Jalen Reagor (TCU) and No. 97-ranked defensive back Robert Barnes (Oklahoma).

By comparison, Alabama signed five of the nation’s top 26 players and Ohio State inked five of the top 24.

The bloodletting started in Texas, the “home” recruiting area to over half the league and the main talent base for the conference. Anderson was the only Texan among 247‘s top dozen players, and only six of the state’s top 20 players elected to stay in the Big 12.

On the team front, Oklahoma pulled its weight, ranking No. 8 in the national ranking. But the next Big 12 team was Texas, all the way down at No. 26. TCU followed at No. 30, with Oklahoma State at No. 38 and Baylor at No. 39.

There are a number of factors for this, of course. Texas has been down for seven years running and just endured a coaching change. Baylor had a bomb go off in its football facility, essentially. But TCU and Oklahoma State are recruiting about as well as one could expect given their respective limitations, and that’s become a theme for this conference in the post-realignment area. The Big 12 is limited not only in total number, but in the number of marquee programs.

It’s also limited in the areas in which it can reliably pull players from. The Lone Star State is open for business now to suitors far and wide, obviously. Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa and West Virginia offer next to nothing in terms of recruiting. Beyond that, Big 12 teams have to convince California players to leave the coast or kids from the Deep South to bypass the SEC.

That process isn’t going well, obviously, at least among the top-rated players. And until that changes, the chicken-egg scenario of the only conference to miss the College Football Playoff two times in three years will also be the only conference to place one team in the recruiting top 25.

Top-rated DT Marvin Wilson commits to Florida State

marvin-wilson
By Zach BarnettFeb 1, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

In a somewhat surprising move, 5-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson announced a commitment to Florida State on Wednesday afternoon.

Wilson ranks as the nation’s No. 6 overall player and the top-ranked defensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He hails from Houston’s Episcopal High School, where he was a teammate of the nation’s No. 10 player and No. 3 offensive tackle Walker Little, a Stanford signee.

Industry experts pegged Wilson to LSU at a 59 percent rate on the Crystal Ball forecasts, and Ohio State also pursued him hard.

Wilson also represented the Big 12’s last shot at landing a true blue-chip recruit through Oklahoma, who were truly only tangentially connected to the Wilson hunt.

As for the team Wilson is joining, he joins a class that already contains 5-star running back Cam Akers, 5-star all-purpose back Khalan Laborn and 5-star defensive end Joshua Kaindoh among the Seminoles’ 24 signees. Florida State is ranked sixth among all teams and tops in the ACC in the 247 Composite rankings.

Top wideout Joseph Lewis, teammate Greg Johnson stay home and commit to USC

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton celebrates after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 52-49 to win the 2017 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
By Bryan FischerFeb 1, 2017, 4:25 PM EST

USC’s impressive run on National Signing Day continued with a pair of lunch time surprises from right in the team’s backyard.

Los Angeles (Calif.) Hawkins five-star wide receiver Joseph Lewis and four-star athlete Greg Johnson both added to the Trojans’ haul on Wednesday, committing on national television by putting on cardinal and gold hats and staying local.

“I will be furthering my education at the University of Southern California. Fight on,” Lewis said on ESPN2. “I chose USC because it was close to home and me and the coaching staff got along well and had a good relationship.”

The two teammates go to high school just two miles south of the Coliseum and add to some incredible depth for head coach Clay Helton and a team that is coming off of a Rose Bowl victory and top three finish in the final polls from last season.

“It’s a school I watched growing up all the time,” Johnson added. “Things fell in place with this decision. Adoree’ (Jackson) left and that had an impact.”

Johnson, listed by most recruiting services as an athlete, said that coaches see him serving a variety of roles in a manner similar to Jackson, including returning kicks and playing on both offense and defense. He should form a pretty nice tandem with his current and future teammate Lewis, who many consider to be the top receiving option on the West Coast.

The pair will stay home after also strongly considering Nebraska, Oregon and several others.

Four-star WR James Robinson heading to Florida in major turn of events

Photo credit: Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
By Kevin McGuireFeb 1, 2017, 3:41 PM EST

Just when you thought you have seen it all on National Signing Day, think again. Four-star wide receiver James Robinson has landed with the Florida Gators after what has been quite the sequence of events over the past couple of days.

Robinson was arrested for a pot possession offense during an official visit to Ohio State over the weekend. As a result of his arrest, Florida reportedly was set to prevent Gators head coach Jim McElwain from adding Robinson to their recruiting class. So much for that, because McElwain tweeted some interesting new son his Twitter account to announce the addition of Robinson to Florida’s Class of 2017.

Rivals ranks Robinson as the 16th best wide receiver in the nation and the 19th best overall recruit from Florida. Robinson tweeted earlier this week he would not be announcing his decision on National Signing Day after the weekend arrest threw a curveball in the recruiting process. You just never know what will happen on National Signing Day.