Alabama WR Henry Ruggs is second commit to announce decision in cemetery

It almost goes without saying that top high school talent in the state of Alabama is likely to go to one of two schools; Alabama or Auburn. The Crimson Tide added to a high-profile class Wednesday morning with the addition of four-star wide receiver Henry Ruggs from Montgomery, Alabama.

Rivals ranked Ruggs as the 19th best receiver in the nation and the fifth top recruit from the state of Alabama. Despite the location, Alabama was actually a little slow to get in the recruiting game for Ruggs, but when Alabama comes knocking it does not take long to pick up steam on the recruiting efforts. Ruggs reportedly chose Alabama over Florida State when it came time to make the final decision.

For Alabama, Ruggs is the second commitment in as many days to announce his decision by a grave. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis announced his decision by the grave of his friend, Tyrell Cameron. Ruggs did the same by the grave of his friend, Roderic Scott, in a commitment video.

Alabama is well on its way to securing one of the top classes in the country and has a very good shot at being crowned recruiting national champions once again.

