Blocked by Kansas, Boise State DB transfers to Arkansas State

After thinking he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at Kansas, Darreon Jackson has instead lopped off the first two letters and added a “State” to his new home.

Wednesday morning, amidst the high school additions on National Signing Day, Arkansas State confirmed that it has added Jackson as a junior college transfer. The signing comes exactly a week after it was reported that the defensive back, who previously announced his commitment to KU, was no longer being recruited by the Jayhawks.

Kansas backed off its pursuit of Jackson because of off-field incidents at the player’s previous school

Back in May of last year, reports surfaced that two Boise State redshirt freshmen — linebacker Marquis Hendrix and cornerback Donzale Roddie — had been expelled from the university in the wake of a Title IX sexual misconduct investigation. An unidentified female BSU student had accused Hendrix and Roddie, along with Jackson, of coercing her into performing oral sex on at least three separate occasions.

Jackson was not expelled along with his two former teammates; rather, he was suspended for one year as he was found to have simply coerced the woman into oral sex with an unnamed recruit and had no physical contact with her. That suspension was ultimately reduced for a suspension, although Jackson decided to leave Boise.

Jackson was never charged with a crime.