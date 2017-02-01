Ex-Ohio State WR Torrance Gibson officially lands at Cincinnati

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Torrance Gibson‘s winding journey to the Queen City is officially official.

Back in August, Ohio State announced that Gibson had been suspended for the entire 2016 season, a suspension with which Urban Meyer didn’t agree. In December, even as Gibson initially signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, the head coach left the door open for the wide receiver’s return.

That door was seemingly shut a couple of weeks ago as Gibson stated that, after a short stint at Cincinnati State instead of MGCCC, he would be moving on to Cincinnati. Wednesday, it was closed completely.

A four-star 2015 recruit, Gibson was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 12 player at any position in the state of Florida. Coming to OSU as a dual-threat quarterback, Gibson was moved to wide receiver. At least at first, first-year UC head coach Luke Fickell will move Gibson back to quarterback.