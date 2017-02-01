Ex-Ohio State WR Torrance Gibson officially lands at Cincinnati

Torrance Gibson‘s winding journey to the Queen City is officially official.
Back in August, Ohio State announced that Gibson had been suspended for the entire 2016 season, a suspension with which Urban Meyer didn’t agree. In December, even as Gibson initially signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, the head coach left the door open for the wide receiver’s return.
That door was seemingly shut a couple of weeks ago as Gibson stated that, after a short stint at Cincinnati State instead of MGCCC, he would be moving on to Cincinnati. Wednesday, it was closed completely.
A four-star 2015 recruit, Gibson was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 12 player at any position in the state of Florida. Coming to OSU as a dual-threat quarterback, Gibson was moved to wide receiver. At least at first, first-year UC head coach Luke Fickell will move Gibson back to quarterback.
Ed Orgeron can breathe a bit easier.
Heading into National Signing Day, most recruiting experts saw Todd Harris as a mortal lock to opt to remain in his home state and sign with LSU. In fact, 247Sports.com had him as 100 percent locked in for the Bayou Bengals.
There was some concern, though, that Harris could look elsewhere, Alabama in particular. In a televised announcement, however, the four-star safety confirmed that he will be signing with “LSU University.” Harris had also considered TCU and Arizona State along with LSU and ‘Bama.
Rivals.com‘s No. 5 player at any position in the state of Louisiana, Harris’ signing continues what could prove to be a very good day for the Tigers.
The first significant mystery of National Signing Day 2017 appears to be at hand.
Donovan Winter, a three-star defensive end out of Orlando, committed to Michigan State in June of last year. That commitment was seemingly reaffirmed by an official visit to East Lansing nearly three weeks ago.
Expected to be a part of his high school’s signing ceremony Wednesday morning, however, the player was a no-show. And, at least for now, he’s not expected to sign with MSU — or anyone, for that matter.
From the Orlando Sentinel:
When asked prior to the ceremony if Winter would be signing today, Bishop Moore head coach Matt Hedrick replied via text, “No, he’s not signing. Long story.”
Later Wednesday morning, the Sentinel learned that Winter is no longer a student at Bishop Moore and the school could not further comment on the situation.
…
Reached for comment Wednesday, Donovan’s father Blaise Winter said he did not want to discuss the situation.
Winter is rated as the No. 50 weakside defensive end in the country. In addition to MSU, the Florida product holds offers from, among others, Kentucky, Michigan, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
This would be a good time to remind our readership that recruits have until April 1 first to sign their National Letters of Intent.
Lane Kiffin is having a productive morning in his first signing day at FAU. On the heels of learning Kiffin managed to flip a JUCO wide receiver from heading to UCLA, Kiffin has apparently managed to flip another talented wide receiver to come play for the Owls.
Willie Wright of Jacksonville, Florida was heading to Memphis to play for the Tigers in the AAC, but now he will be lining up to catch passes in Kiffin’s offense in Boca Raton. Rivals rates Wright as a two-star prospect, although other recruiting services have him as a three-star prospect. Regardless, this is a decent addition to Kiffin’s first recruiting class at FAU.
In addition to handling wide receiver duties, Wright also has experience as a kick returner, which could be a role he takes on at FAU early on. Wright was one of the first players to receive an offer from Kiffin once he took over the head coaching job on a full-time basis, and he made an official visit in mid-January. He made one final official visit to Memphis on Jan. 27 as the recruiting battle went down to the wire.
Lane Kiffin may be comatose onscreen, but off the field on the recruiting trail he’s a machine. Still.
UCLA has been in hot pursuit of DeAndre McNeal, a California junior college wide receiver who began his collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns. Instead of Westwood, however, McNeal has opted to commit to Kiffin and Florida Atlantic.
“I know FAU can make me the top wide receiver in the nation,” the receiver told 247Sports.com. “I already know their offense and I know I will get the ball there. At this point in my life I don’t need to go where I know I’m going to play and be used.”
As long as the commitment holds, this would make Kiffin 3-1 lifetime vs. UCLA, including 2-1 as USC’s head coach.
McNeal was the No. 8 JUCO receiver in the country entering National Signing Day. This is actually the second time he’s spurned UCLA as the Bruins were finalists during his initial recruitment before he opted for the Longhorns.
A four-star member of UT’s 2015 recruiting class, McNeal was indefinitely suspended by then-head coach Charlie Strong in August of last year. Not long after, the player opted to transfer out.