Four-star Tedarrell Slaton opts for Florida over Georgia

Florida has earned its first 2017 win over an SEC East rival.

Entering National Signing Day, and partly because both were open to him flipping from the interior of the offensive side of the line to the defensive, Florida and Georgia were considered the top two contenders for the services of four-star Ft. Lauderdale prospect Tedarrell Slaton. At ceremony at American Heritage High School, the 6-4, 360-pounder announced that he would be signing his National Letter of Intent with the Gators.

A U.S. Army All-American, Slaton was rated as the No. 3 guard in the country and the No. 12 player in the state of Florida regardless of position. As previously noted, he’ll be moving to defensive tackle.

Florida entered the day with the No. 19 class in the country and the No. 3 in the division behind Georgia (No. 3) and Tennessee (No. 14).