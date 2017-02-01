Illinois State announces signing of Kobe Buffalomeat

History will show that USC has a solid track record with recruiting. Now that the Trojans appear to be putting their sanction phase behind them, the return to prominence at USC continues to lead to a more impressive recruiting effort. Among the prized possessions in the Class of 2017 on National Signing Day is four-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele, the top recruit from the state of Utah.

Tufele announced his commitment to the Trojans at his high school in a press conference setting on signing day. He reportedly chose USC over scholarship offers from BYU, Michigan, Ohio State and Utah when it came time to announce a decision.

“I would also like to thank all my coaches, teammates, past and present. You guys are the real MVP, you guys pushed me to be the best I could be. And also the administration at my high school, all the teachers. You’re the best,” Tufele said during his announcement. “Last but not least, also, my family. We’ve been through thick and thin together and you guys are my heart. With this being said, the school I will be attending and calling home for the next four years is the University of Southern California.”

Rivals ranked Tufele as the fourth best defensive tackle in the nation and the 37th best player overall in the country. The 6’2″ 306 lb defensive tackle should add some terrific depth to the defensive line, which was a bit of a concern for the program as it continues to get back to full strength with its roster. USC has also added four-star defensive end Hunter Echols and four-star defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu to the class.

It’s been an eventful start for USC on signing day after also picking up the commitment of four-star linebacker Levi Jones earlier in the day. The Trojans appear to be locking in a top 10 class by the end of the day.

Follow @KevinOnCFB