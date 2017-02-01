Illinois State announces signing of Kobe Buffalomeat

History will show that USC has a solid track record with recruiting. Now that the Trojans appear to be putting their sanction phase behind them, the return to prominence at USC continues to lead to a more impressive recruiting effort. Among the prized possessions in the Class of 2017 on National Signing Day is four-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele, the top recruit from the state of Utah.
Tufele announced his commitment to the Trojans at his high school in a press conference setting on signing day. He reportedly chose USC over scholarship offers from BYU, Michigan, Ohio State and Utah when it came time to announce a decision.
“I would also like to thank all my coaches, teammates, past and present. You guys are the real MVP, you guys pushed me to be the best I could be. And also the administration at my high school, all the teachers. You’re the best,” Tufele said during his announcement. “Last but not least, also, my family. We’ve been through thick and thin together and you guys are my heart. With this being said, the school I will be attending and calling home for the next four years is the University of Southern California.”
Rivals ranked Tufele as the fourth best defensive tackle in the nation and the 37th best player overall in the country. The 6’2″ 306 lb defensive tackle should add some terrific depth to the defensive line, which was a bit of a concern for the program as it continues to get back to full strength with its roster. USC has also added four-star defensive end Hunter Echols and four-star defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu to the class.
One day ago, Mike Farrell of Rivals.com predicted that Texas would land key in-state prospect K’Lavon Chaisson. With National Signing Day dawning, 247Sports.com had Texas holding a 66-percent chance of landing the four-star defensive end.
Speculation began to surface, however, that LSU had made inroads in the chase for Chaisson very late in the process. In fact, 247Sports had shifted its crystal ball predictions from 66 percent in favor of Texas to 73 percent for LSU in the hours leading up to Chaisson’s noon(ish) announcement.
The growing concern for Longhorn Nation proved correct as, with the caps of LSU and Florida sitting in front of him, Chaisson ripped open his jacket to reveal a shirt bearing the purple and yellow colors of the Tigers.
Rivals rated Chaisson as the No. 6 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of Texas. 247Sports was even higher on the recruit, rating him No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.
At least recruiting-wise, the Tom Herman Era in Austin has gotten off to an inauspicious start as Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News writes that “for the first time since Rivals began ranking prospects almost two decades go, UT did not end up with one of the top 10 players in the state.” Rivals currently ranks 33rd after beginning the day 35th.
LSU, incidentally, has climbed from sixth to fifth in 247Sports.com‘s composite team rankings, and that was before the addition of Chaisson. The Tigers are also in play for Marvin Wilson, the sixth-rated player in the country and the top uncommitted recruit heading into signing day.
Alabama WR Henry Ruggs is second commit to announce decision in cemetery
It almost goes without saying that top high school talent in the state of Alabama is likely to go to one of two schools; Alabama or Auburn. The Crimson Tide added to a high-profile class Wednesday morning with the addition of four-star wide receiver Henry Ruggs from Montgomery, Alabama.
Rivals ranked Ruggs as the 19th best receiver in the nation and the fifth top recruit from the state of Alabama. Despite the location, Alabama was actually a little slow to get in the recruiting game for Ruggs, but when Alabama comes knocking it does not take long to pick up steam on the recruiting efforts. Ruggs reportedly chose Alabama over Florida State when it came time to make the final decision.
For Alabama, Ruggs is the second commitment in as many days to announce his decision by a grave. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathisannounced his decision by the grave of his friend, Tyrell Cameron. Ruggs did the same by the grave of his friend, Roderic Scott, in a commitment video.
Alabama is well on its way to securing one of the top classes in the country and has a very good shot at being crowned recruiting national champions once again.
Well that makes a little bit more sense, unfortunately.
Earlier today, long-time Michigan State commitment Donovan Winter didn’t take part in his Florida high school’s National Signing Day ceremony. The recruit’s head coach stated that his player wouldn’t be signing with anyone Wednesday, adding it is a “long story.”
The short version of the story, though, is that the three-star prospect is currently sitting in jail following a Monday night arrest on burglary and larceny of a firearm charges. Other than “Donovan was being held on $2,000 bond and also awaiting a GPS device to be placed on him prior to his release,” the Orlando Sentinel wrote, no details of what led to the arrest and charges.
As Winter is unsigned, MSU, or any other team for that matter, is not permitted to address his situation and what impact it could have on what if any future he has with the Spartans.
The defensive end also has been offered scholarships by Kentucky, Michigan, Pittsburgh and Tennessee among others.