Lane Kiffin flips wide receiver previously committed to Memphis

Lane Kiffin is having a productive morning in his first signing day at FAU. On the heels of learning Kiffin managed to flip a JUCO wide receiver from heading to UCLA, Kiffin has apparently managed to flip another talented wide receiver to come play for the Owls.
Willie Wright of Jacksonville, Florida was heading to Memphis to play for the Tigers in the AAC, but now he will be lining up to catch passes in Kiffin’s offense in Boca Raton. Rivals rates Wright as a two-star prospect, although other recruiting services have him as a three-star prospect. Regardless, this is a decent addition to Kiffin’s first recruiting class at FAU.
In addition to handling wide receiver duties, Wright also has experience as a kick returner, which could be a role he takes on at FAU early on. Wright was one of the first players to receive an offer from Kiffin once he took over the head coaching job on a full-time basis, and he made an official visit in mid-January. He made one final official visit to Memphis on Jan. 27 as the recruiting battle went down to the wire.
Score one in the win column for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, because the Wolverines just added one of the top prizes to be won on National Signing Day. Defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon announced his commitment to Michigan during a signing day press conference, where he will be the next ingredient in what is looking to be an impressive foundation on the defensive line in Ann Arbor.
Rivals ranked Solomon as the second best defensive tackle in the country and fourth top recruit overall from the state of Georgia. Alabama and USC were considered the top two leading candidates for Solomon’s commitment in the days leading up to signing day, although Michigan had been lurking on the radar for a while as well. Despite the momentum gained by the red-hot Trojans, it was expected to be difficult to lure a player from the southeast away from Alabama, a recruiting powerhouse itself of course. For Michigan to land the commitment is an impressive recruiting victory for Harbaugh.
Michigan pulled in Rashan Gary in last year’s class. With Solomon now added to the line, Michigan’s defensive front should be among the best in the next few years.
Heading into National Signing Day, most recruiting experts saw Todd Harris as a mortal lock to opt to remain in his home state and sign with LSU. In fact, 247Sports.com had him as 100 percent locked in for the Bayou Bengals.
There was some concern, though, that Harris could look elsewhere, Alabama in particular. In a televised announcement, however, the four-star safety confirmed that he will be signing with “LSU University.” Harris had also considered TCU and Arizona State along with LSU and ‘Bama.
Rivals.com‘s No. 5 player at any position in the state of Louisiana, Harris’ signing continues what could prove to be a very good day for the Tigers.
The first significant mystery of National Signing Day 2017 appears to be at hand.
Donovan Winter, a three-star defensive end out of Orlando, committed to Michigan State in June of last year. That commitment was seemingly reaffirmed by an official visit to East Lansing nearly three weeks ago.
Expected to be a part of his high school’s signing ceremony Wednesday morning, however, the player was a no-show. And, at least for now, he’s not expected to sign with MSU — or anyone, for that matter.
Lane Kiffin may be comatose onscreen, but off the field on the recruiting trail he’s a machine. Still.
UCLA has been in hot pursuit of DeAndre McNeal, a California junior college wide receiver who began his collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns. Instead of Westwood, however, McNeal has opted to commit to Kiffin and Florida Atlantic.
“I know FAU can make me the top wide receiver in the nation,” the receiver told 247Sports.com. “I already know their offense and I know I will get the ball there. At this point in my life I don’t need to go where I know I’m going to play and be used.”
As long as the commitment holds, this would make Kiffin 3-1 lifetime vs. UCLA, including 2-1 as USC’s head coach.
McNeal was the No. 8 JUCO receiver in the country entering National Signing Day. This is actually the second time he’s spurned UCLA as the Bruins were finalists during his initial recruitment before he opted for the Longhorns.
A four-star member of UT’s 2015 recruiting class, McNeal was indefinitely suspended by then-head coach Charlie Strong in August of last year. Not long after, the player opted to transfer out.