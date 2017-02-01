‘Long story’ leads Mich. St. commit Donovan Winter to hold off signing

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The first significant mystery of National Signing Day 2017 appears to be at hand.

Donovan Winter, a three-star defensive end out of Orlando, committed to Michigan State in June of last year. That commitment was seemingly reaffirmed by an official visit to East Lansing nearly three weeks ago.

Expected to be a part of his high school’s signing ceremony Wednesday morning, however, the player was a no-show. And, at least for now, he’s not expected to sign with MSU — or anyone, for that matter.

From the Orlando Sentinel:

When asked prior to the ceremony if Winter would be signing today, Bishop Moore head coach Matt Hedrick replied via text, “No, he’s not signing. Long story.” Later Wednesday morning, the Sentinel learned that Winter is no longer a student at Bishop Moore and the school could not further comment on the situation. … Reached for comment Wednesday, Donovan’s father Blaise Winter said he did not want to discuss the situation.

Winter is rated as the No. 50 weakside defensive end in the country. In addition to MSU, the Florida product holds offers from, among others, Kentucky, Michigan, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

This would be a good time to remind our readership that recruits have until April 1 first to sign their National Letters of Intent.