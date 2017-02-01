‘Long story’ leads Mich. St. commit Donovan Winter to hold off signing

The first significant mystery of National Signing Day 2017 appears to be at hand.
Donovan Winter, a three-star defensive end out of Orlando, committed to Michigan State in June of last year. That commitment was seemingly reaffirmed by an official visit to East Lansing nearly three weeks ago.
Expected to be a part of his high school’s signing ceremony Wednesday morning, however, the player was a no-show. And, at least for now, he’s not expected to sign with MSU — or anyone, for that matter.
Lane Kiffin is having a productive morning in his first signing day at FAU. On the heels of learning Kiffin managed to flip a JUCO wide receiver from heading to UCLA, Kiffin has apparently managed to flip another talented wide receiver to come play for the Owls.
Willie Wright of Jacksonville, Florida was heading to Memphis to play for the Tigers in the AAC, but now he will be lining up to catch passes in Kiffin’s offense in Boca Raton. Rivals rates Wright as a two-star prospect, although other recruiting services have him as a three-star prospect. Regardless, this is a decent addition to Kiffin’s first recruiting class at FAU.
In addition to handling wide receiver duties, Wright also has experience as a kick returner, which could be a role he takes on at FAU early on. Wright was one of the first players to receive an offer from Kiffin once he took over the head coaching job on a full-time basis, and he made an official visit in mid-January. He made one final official visit to Memphis on Jan. 27 as the recruiting battle went down to the wire.
Lane Kiffin may be comatose onscreen, but off the field on the recruiting trail he’s a machine. Still.
UCLA has been in hot pursuit of DeAndre McNeal, a California junior college wide receiver who began his collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns. Instead of Westwood, however, McNeal has opted to commit to Kiffin and Florida Atlantic.
“I know FAU can make me the top wide receiver in the nation,” the receiver told 247Sports.com. “I already know their offense and I know I will get the ball there. At this point in my life I don’t need to go where I know I’m going to play and be used.”
As long as the commitment holds, this would make Kiffin 3-1 lifetime vs. UCLA, including 2-1 as USC’s head coach.
McNeal was the No. 8 JUCO receiver in the country entering National Signing Day. This is actually the second time he’s spurned UCLA as the Bruins were finalists during his initial recruitment before he opted for the Longhorns.
A four-star member of UT’s 2015 recruiting class, McNeal was indefinitely suspended by then-head coach Charlie Strong in August of last year. Not long after, the player opted to transfer out.
USC picks up 4-star LB Levi Jones for 2017 in brilliant t-shirt reveal
USC is off to a good start on this National Signing Day after receiving the commitment of four-star linebacker Levi Jones. The Austin, Texas product committed to the Trojans during a live televised press conference and will be one of the big signing day victories for Clay Helton and the Trojans.
Jones kept those in attendance at his press conference on their toes. When asked what school he will be attending, Jones stepped up and pulled off his sweatshirt to reveal a Florida Gators t-shirt. He then pulled that off to show off a Florida State t-shirt. Then, he went one more time to reveal a USC t-shirt, put a USC cap on his head and said “Fight on.”
Rivals ranked Jones as a top 10 outside linebacker in the nation (9th overall) and the 10th top recruit from Texas. The decision came down to Florida, Florida State and USC. His father, Robert Jones, is a three-time Super Bowl champion, so he clearly comes from some good genes. It was interesting enough for a school like USC to come into Texas and pull out a talented recruit like Jones. The fact none of the Texas schools appeared to be in the final running is somewhat fascinating itself, and for USC to lure one of the top recruits from Texas speaks volumes about the momentum USC may have going coming off a strong second half to the season and a Rose Bowl victory.
Offensive tackle Stephan Zabie, Jones’ high school teammate, announced his commitment to UCLA before Jones took a seat at the microphone. Not a bad morning for the Pac-12.
Florida has earned its first 2017 win over an SEC East rival.
Entering National Signing Day, and partly because both were open to him flipping from the interior of the offensive side of the line to the defensive, Florida and Georgia were considered the top two contenders for the services of four-star Ft. Lauderdale prospect Tedarrell Slaton. At ceremony at American Heritage High School, the 6-4, 360-pounder announced that he would be signing his National Letter of Intent with the Gators.
A U.S. Army All-American, Slaton was rated as the No. 3 guard in the country and the No. 12 player in the state of Florida regardless of position. As previously noted, he’ll be moving to defensive tackle.
Florida entered the day with the No. 19 class in the country and the No. 3 in the division behind Georgia (No. 3) and Tennessee (No. 14).