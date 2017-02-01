LSU goes into Texas, swipes four-star recruit K’Lavon Chaisson

One day ago, Mike Farrell of Rivals.com predicted that Texas would land key in-state prospect K’Lavon Chaisson. With National Signing Day dawning, 247Sports.com had Texas holding a 66-percent chance of landing the four-star defensive end.

Speculation began to surface, however, that LSU had made inroads in the chase for Chaisson very late in the process. In fact, 247Sports had shifted its crystal ball predictions from 66 percent in favor of Texas to 73 percent for LSU in the hours leading up to Chaisson’s noon(ish) announcement.

The growing concern for Longhorn Nation proved correct as, with the caps of LSU and Florida sitting in front of him, Chaisson ripped open his jacket to reveal a shirt bearing the purple and yellow colors of the Tigers.

It’s LSU for K’Lavon Chaisson pic.twitter.com/A4nUSuZwiu — Sports Night (@Sports_NightTX) February 1, 2017

Rivals rated Chaisson as the No. 6 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of Texas. 247Sports was even higher on the recruit, rating him No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

At least recruiting-wise, the Tom Herman Era in Austin has gotten off to an inauspicious start as Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News writes that “for the first time since Rivals began ranking prospects almost two decades go, UT did not end up with one of the top 10 players in the state.” Rivals currently ranks 33rd after beginning the day 35th.

Ohio State and LSU meanwhile have swiped 6 of the top 10 players out of Texas. https://t.co/QFjprlRxd2 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) February 1, 2017

LSU, incidentally, has climbed from sixth to fifth in 247Sports.com‘s composite team rankings, and that was before the addition of Chaisson. The Tigers are also in play for Marvin Wilson, the sixth-rated player in the country and the top uncommitted recruit heading into signing day.