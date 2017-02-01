Miami picks up talented CB JUCO transfer Jhavonte Dean

Score one in the win column for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, because the Wolverines just added one of the top prizes to be won on National Signing Day. Defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon announced his commitment to Michigan during a signing day press conference, where he will be the next ingredient in what is looking to be an impressive foundation on the defensive line in Ann Arbor.

Rivals ranked Solomon as the second best defensive tackle in the country and fourth top recruit overall from the state of Georgia. Alabama and USC were considered the top two leading candidates for Solomon’s commitment in the days leading up to signing day, although Michigan had been lurking on the radar for a while as well. Despite the momentum gained by the red-hot Trojans, it was expected to be difficult to lure a player from the southeast away from Alabama, a recruiting powerhouse itself of course. For Michigan to land the commitment is an impressive recruiting victory for Harbaugh.

Michigan pulled in Rashan Gary in last year’s class. With Solomon now added to the line, Michigan’s defensive front should be among the best in the next few years.

