Top wideout Joseph Lewis, teammate Greg Johnson stay home and commit to USC

USC’s impressive run on National Signing Day continued with a pair of lunch time surprises from right in the team’s backyard.

Los Angeles (Calif.) Hawkins five-star wide receiver Joseph Lewis and four-star athlete Greg Johnson both added to the Trojans’ haul on Wednesday, committing on national television by putting on cardinal and gold hats and staying local.

“I will be furthering my education at the University of Southern California. Fight on,” Lewis said on ESPN2. “I chose USC because it was close to home and me and the coaching staff got along well and had a good relationship.”

The two teammates go to high school just two miles south of the Coliseum and add to some incredible depth for head coach Clay Helton and a team that is coming off of a Rose Bowl victory and top three finish in the final polls from last season.

“It’s a school I watched growing up all the time,” Johnson added. “Things fell in place with this decision. Adoree’ (Jackson) left and that had an impact.”

Johnson, listed by most recruiting services as an athlete, said that coaches see him serving a variety of roles in a manner similar to Jackson, including returning kicks and playing on both offense and defense. He should form a pretty nice tandem with his current and future teammate Lewis, who many consider to be the top receiving option on the West Coast.

The pair will stay home after also strongly considering Nebraska, Oregon and several others.