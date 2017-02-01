Top wideout Joseph Lewis, teammate Greg Johnson stay home and commit to USC

USC’s impressive run on National Signing Day continued with a pair of lunch time surprises from right in the team’s backyard.
Los Angeles (Calif.) Hawkins five-star wide receiver Joseph Lewis and four-star athlete Greg Johnson both added to the Trojans’ haul on Wednesday, committing on national television by putting on cardinal and gold hats and staying local.
“I will be furthering my education at the University of Southern California. Fight on,” Lewis said on ESPN2. “I chose USC because it was close to home and me and the coaching staff got along well and had a good relationship.”
The two teammates go to high school just two miles south of the Coliseum and add to some incredible depth for head coach Clay Helton and a team that is coming off of a Rose Bowl victory and top three finish in the final polls from last season.
“It’s a school I watched growing up all the time,” Johnson added. “Things fell in place with this decision. Adoree’ (Jackson) left and that had an impact.”
Johnson, listed by most recruiting services as an athlete, said that coaches see him serving a variety of roles in a manner similar to Jackson, including returning kicks and playing on both offense and defense. He should form a pretty nice tandem with his current and future teammate Lewis, who many consider to be the top receiving option on the West Coast.
The pair will stay home after also strongly considering Nebraska, Oregon and several others.
In a somewhat surprising move, 5-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson announced a commitment to Florida State on Wednesday afternoon.
Wilson ranks as the nation’s No. 6 overall player and the top-ranked defensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He hails from Houston’s Episcopal High School, where he was a teammate of the nation’s No. 10 player and No. 3 offensive tackle Walker Little, a Stanford signee.
Industry experts pegged Wilson to LSU at a 59 percent rate on the Crystal Ball forecasts, and Ohio State also pursued him hard.
Wilson also represented the Big 12’s last shot at landing a true blue-chip recruit through Oklahoma, who were truly only tangentially connected to the Wilson hunt.
As for the team Wilson is joining, he joins a class that already contains 5-star running back Cam Akers, 5-star all-purpose back Khalan Laborn and 5-star defensive end Joshua Kaindoh among the Seminoles’ 24 signees. Florida State is ranked sixth among all teams and tops in the ACC in the 247 Composite rankings.
Just when you thought you have seen it all on National Signing Day, think again. Four-star wide receiver James Robinson has landed with the Florida Gators after what has been quite the sequence of events over the past couple of days.
Robinson was arrested for a pot possession offense during an official visit to Ohio State over the weekend. As a result of his arrest, Florida reportedly was set to prevent Gators head coach Jim McElwain from adding Robinson to their recruiting class. So much for that, because McElwain tweeted some interesting new son his Twitter account to announce the addition of Robinson to Florida’s Class of 2017.
Rivals ranks Robinson as the 16th best wide receiver in the nation and the 19th best overall recruit from Florida. Robinson tweeted earlier this week he would not be announcing his decision on National Signing Day after the weekend arrest threw a curveball in the recruiting process. You just never know what will happen on National Signing Day.
No flip for you, Kirby Smart.
While Jamyest Williams has been committed to South Carolina since last August, SEC East rival Georgia had been in hot pursuit of the four-star in-state prospect. Once considered a hard commit to the Gamecocks, that commitment softened somewhat following an official visit to Athens Jan. 20.
Still, the cornerback was unofficially viewed as a heavy lean toward USC entering National Signing Day. Exiting it, he’ll officially be considered a Will Muschamp recruit as Williams, sitting in front of a banner that featured both the Gamecock and Bulldog logos, put his Herbie Hancock on a USC National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon.
“Me and my dad had a sit-down talk and went through it. At Georgia, it’s my home town and I knew everything about it,” Williams told GamecockCentral.com. “I enjoyed it every single. I think this is the best fit for me, just to get away and define myself as a man at South Carolina.”
Williams was rated as the No. 8 corner in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Not only that, but he’s the highest-rated member of a USC class that’s currently ranked 16th by Rivals.com and 20th in 247Sports.com‘s composite team rankings.
National Signing Day went smoothly for Penn State, and then got a little better with a late addition. With all 20 players expected to sign officially locked in without any hassles on Wednesday, Penn State added one more piece to the roster with the late addition of four-star safety Tariq Castro-Fields from Maryland.
Rivals ranked Castro-Fields as the 26th best safety in the country and the fourth-best player from the fertile state of Maryland. Maryland was among those hoping to get good news from Castro-Fields on signing day. The Upper Marlboro, Maryland recruit checks in at 6′ 2″, 173 lb. At Penn State, he will join former high school teammate Zechariah McPhearson, a cornerback who committed to Penn State in the Class of 2016. The addition of Castro-Fields helps solidify the depth in the defensive secondary for Penn State and allows some mixing around in the backfield.
Penn State seemed to get off to a sluggish start on the 2017 recruiting cycle, but as the Nittany Lions roared their way to a Big Ten championship and a thrilling Rose Bowl performance (albeit a loss to USC), it seemed James Franklin and his staff benefitted from a renewed sense of confidence around the program in recruiting efforts. Among the talented players to commit to Penn State since the Big Ten championship game victory over Wisconsin include five-star defensive back Lamont Wade, four-star defensive back Donovan Johnson, four-star linebacker Ellis Brooks., and four-star wide receiver Kahlee Hamler.
Ohio State and Michigan may continue to set the pace for Big Ten recruiting, but Penn State continues to perform admirably under Franklin’s leadership. With a Big Ten championship under his belt and another solid recruiting class coming in, the future continues to look bright for the Nittany Lions. Penn State looks to have locked in a top 15 recruiting class and could be on the fringe of a top 10 finish, although this may be all for this year’s recruiting class.