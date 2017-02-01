USC picks up 4-star LB Levi Jones for 2017 in brilliant t-shirt reveal

USC is off to a good start on this National Signing Day after receiving the commitment of four-star linebacker Levi Jones. The Austin, Texas product committed to the Trojans during a live televised press conference and will be one of the big signing day victories for Clay Helton and the Trojans.

Jones kept those in attendance at his press conference on their toes. When asked what school he will be attending, Jones stepped up and pulled off his sweatshirt to reveal a Florida Gators t-shirt. He then pulled that off to show off a Florida State t-shirt. Then, he went one more time to reveal a USC t-shirt, put a USC cap on his head and said “Fight on.”

Rivals ranked Jones as a top 10 outside linebacker in the nation (9th overall) and the 10th top recruit from Texas. The decision came down to Florida, Florida State and USC. His father, Robert Jones, is a three-time Super Bowl champion, so he clearly comes from some good genes. It was interesting enough for a school like USC to come into Texas and pull out a talented recruit like Jones. The fact none of the Texas schools appeared to be in the final running is somewhat fascinating itself, and for USC to lure one of the top recruits from Texas speaks volumes about the momentum USC may have going coming off a strong second half to the season and a Rose Bowl victory.

Offensive tackle Stephan Zabie, Jones’ high school teammate, announced his commitment to UCLA before Jones took a seat at the microphone. Not a bad morning for the Pac-12.

Follow @KevinOnCFB