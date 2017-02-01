WATCH: Three-star DT commits to Ole Miss by chucking Miss. St. hat

Like many a college football rivalry, the Egg Bowl doesn’t have an offseason. And, at least for one side, a new hero has been born.
In making his college choice Wednesday, three-star Mississippi high schooler Tae-Kion Reed sat at a table with a pair of hats in front of him — one representing Ole Miss, the other Mississippi State. Officially committed to MSU entering National Signing Day — he even proclaimed his loyalty to Starkville two days ago even after an official visit to Oxford — the three-star defensive tackle surprised some by instead opting to sign with rival Ole Miss.
Just how he made the flip was perhaps even more surprising.
OK then. What happened to turn Reed from a Bulldog commit at the beginning of the day to the flinger of an MSU baseball cap by early afternoon is unclear.
No flip for you, Kirby Smart.
While Jamyest Williams has been committed to South Carolina since last August, SEC East rival Georgia had been in hot pursuit of the four-star in-state prospect. Once considered a hard commit to the Gamecocks, that commitment softened somewhat following an official visit to Athens Jan. 20.
Still, the cornerback was unofficially viewed as a heavy lean toward USC entering National Signing Day. Exiting it, he’ll officially be considered a Will Muschamp recruit as Williams, sitting in front of a banner that featured both the Gamecock and Bulldog logos, put his Herbie Hancock on a USC National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon.
“Me and my dad had a sit-down talk and went through it. At Georgia, it’s my home town and I knew everything about it,” Williams told GamecockCentral.com. “I enjoyed it every single. I think this is the best fit for me, just to get away and define myself as a man at South Carolina.”
Williams was rated as the No. 8 corner in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Not only that, but he’s the highest-rated member of a USC class that’s currently ranked 16th by Rivals.com and 20th in 247Sports.com‘s composite team rankings.
National Signing Day went smoothly for Penn State, and then got a little better with a late addition. With all 20 players expected to sign officially locked in without any hassles on Wednesday, Penn State added one more piece to the roster with the late addition of four-star safety Tariq Castro-Fields from Maryland.
Rivals ranked Castro-Fields as the 26th best safety in the country and the fourth-best player from the fertile state of Maryland. Maryland was among those hoping to get good news from Castro-Fields on signing day. The Upper Marlboro, Maryland recruit checks in at 6′ 2″, 173 lb. At Penn State, he will join former high school teammate Zechariah McPhearson, a cornerback who committed to Penn State in the Class of 2016. The addition of Castro-Fields helps solidify the depth in the defensive secondary for Penn State and allows some mixing around in the backfield.
Penn State seemed to get off to a sluggish start on the 2017 recruiting cycle, but as the Nittany Lions roared their way to a Big Ten championship and a thrilling Rose Bowl performance (albeit a loss to USC), it seemed James Franklin and his staff benefitted from a renewed sense of confidence around the program in recruiting efforts. Among the talented players to commit to Penn State since the Big Ten championship game victory over Wisconsin include five-star defensive back Lamont Wade, four-star defensive back Donovan Johnson, four-star linebacker Ellis Brooks., and four-star wide receiver Kahlee Hamler.
Ohio State and Michigan may continue to set the pace for Big Ten recruiting, but Penn State continues to perform admirably under Franklin’s leadership. With a Big Ten championship under his belt and another solid recruiting class coming in, the future continues to look bright for the Nittany Lions. Penn State looks to have locked in a top 15 recruiting class and could be on the fringe of a top 10 finish, although this may be all for this year’s recruiting class.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer takes great pride in coaching the Buckeyes and keeping some of the state’s top high school talent in Columbus. Considering the depth of talent throughout the state, it is no wonder why he would want to do so. As Ohio State puts the finishing touches on its Class of 2017, Meyer will look back at a strong recruiting effort that will net one of the top classes in the country, but he cannot help but regret not getting more players from Ohio to be a part of the recruiting class.
Ohio State’s Class of 2017 includes seven players from the state, including four of the top 10 players from the state. Among those are the state’s top two recruits according to Rivals, offensive lineman Josh Myers and athlete Brendon White. Wide receiver Jaylen Harris and defensive back Amir Riep are the other top 10 Ohio recruits to commit to Ohio State. For the sake of comparison, Ohio State’s Class of 2016 included four of the state’s top 10 recruits as well. Ideally, Meyer admitted, he would like to see roughly half of his recruiting class made up of Ohio players.
The tradeoff, of course, is excelling with recruiting efforts in other states and regions that have helped Ohio State construct a roster that helps separate them from the rest of the Big Ten (and win a national championship). That’s a pretty solid tradeoff. Ohio State’s Class of 2017 is highlighted by a five-star defensive back from Florida (Shaun Wade), a five-star offensive lineman from California (Wyatt Davis), a five-star defensive end from Maryland (Chase Young) and a five-star defensive back from Texas (Jeffrey Okudah), just to name a few. None of the six five-star players to sign with Ohio State hail from Ohio. In fact, no recruit from the state was given a five-star ranking by Rivals, although there were plenty of four-star players to choose from.
More often than not, Ohio State is going to get the cream of the crop from the state of Ohio. Top players in the state will always go elsewhere, like athlete JaVonte Richardson heading to Kentucky, quarterback Sean Clifford going to Penn State and defensive end James Hudson going north to Michigan this year, but the Buckeyes will always have a strong recruiting base right in their backyard. Meyer knows keeping strong connections in the state are essential, but some years he will have to go out of state to put together the best possible class he can.
In a recruiting development that hardly comes as a shock, Alabama has secured the commitment of the top in-state recruit in Alabama. Defensive end LaBryan Ray announced his decision to join the Crimson Tide Wednesday afternoon in a press conference setting at his high school.
Ray chose Alabama over Florida. His last official visit was last week at Florida, a week after visiting Alabama. Tennessee was also in the mix with an official visit earlier in January.
Rivals ranks Ray as the second best strongside defensive end in the country and is the top-rated recruit from the state of Alabama. The last time the top-rated recruit from the state of Alabama committed to a program other than the Crimson Tide was in 2012 when quarterback Jameis Winston committed to Florida State. Since 2003, according to the Rivals database, Winston and wide receiver Chad Jackson (Florida, 2003) are the only top-rated recruits from Alabama not to commit to Alabama.
The addition of Ray may have played a role in seeing four-star defensive end Jarez Parks opt to grayshirt at Alabama. Parks pushed back his announcement as it started to become clear Alabama’s recruiting class was filling up and losing room for scholarships.