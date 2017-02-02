COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Butch Jones of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates with his team after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-42 in overtime at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 1, 2014 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Butch Jones says Tennessee is only after players with a ‘five-star heart’

Feb 2, 2017

Know the things fans and media make fun of coaches for saying? Butch Jones actually says them.

After explaining away a season in which Tennessee was picked to win the SEC East title but lost that crown to Florida in a season in which the Vols beat Florida by saying his players were “Champions of Life”, Jones was at it again on Thursday.

Speaking to a group of Vols fans at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Jones explained away a class in which his program finished 17th nationally but sixth in the SEC, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, stating he didn’t care about stars.

“We’ve spoken about the competitive nature, and I think that’s really, really big in today’s world,” Jones said, according to GoVols247. Everyone gets into the whole two-star, three-star, four-star, five-star thing. The only five-star that we even concern ourselves with is a five-star heart.

“We want five-star hearts and five-star competitors.”

Raise your hand if you believe Coach Cliche would’ve offered the same quote had he signed Alabama’s class, which boasted six 5-stars among its 29 signees. Tennessee inked one 5-star and 28 total signatures to earn its No. 17 ranking, which, on its face, is by no means a poor class in any other conference except the SEC. However, that class ranked in the middle-of-the-pack in the SEC and ranks as the worst class Jones has signed since recruiting for a full year in Knoxville.

“We’ve got a lot of hungry younger players that are very, very competitive,” Jones said. “There may not be a quote, unquote star, but I think we have more depth than we’ve ever had. We’ll be more competitive than we’ve ever been.

“We’ve had the best offseason so far that we’ve had since we’ve been here.”

 

UCLA reportedly loses wide receivers coach to LA Rams

Feb 2, 2017

The post-National Signing Day exodus of assistant coaches has reportedly hit the West Coast.

According to Bruin Report Online, UCLA wide receivers coach Eric Yarber will leave the staff to take the same job with the Los Angeles Rams.

Yarber was a member of Jim Mora‘s inaugural staff in Westwood, but prior to that coached wide receivers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Possibly pursuant to that, Yarber was not highly regarded as a recruiter — the Bruins’ top wideout target, junior college transfer DeAndre McNeal, ultimately signed with Florida Atlantic — so there’s a chance Yarber’s return to the NFL was a mutual decision.

As of press time, UCLA had not officially confirmed the departure.

Successful rookie season leads Wisconsin to promote Jim Leonhard to DC

Feb 2, 2017

Most coaches work their entire careers to become a coordinator in the Big Ten. Few of them even reach that far. Jim Leonhard has done it in one year.

To be clear, there is a lot more to this story than Leonhard’s one year ascension from defensive backs coach to the Wisconsin defensive coordinator job, which the Badgers announced Thursday. He was a prototypical Favorite Son as a player for Barry Alvarez, earning three All-Big Ten honors as a Badgers safety (pictured above). He then crafted a 10-year career as an NFL defensive back for various teams before returning to Madison in 2016, helping Wisconsin rank 10th nationally in pass efficiency defense.

That success led Paul Chryst to promote Leonhard to the big chair in Wisconsin’s defensive staff room.

Said Leonhard, to Wisconsin’s official team site:

“A year ago, if you were to ask me if this was going to happen, I’d probably would have laughed at you — not knowing exactly how it was going to go and how it would work out,” said Leonhard, who had no previous coaching experience prior to taking over the UW secondary last season.

“Paul brought me in and asked me if I was interested. He thought I was ready and he thought I could handle it. I was excited about the possibility and kind of wanted to see where I was at — if I really wanted to entertain the idea.

“It went a lot of places initially,” Leonhard acknowledged of his thought process, “trying to decide if it was the right time and if I was ready. The actual calling of the plays and designing everything, I feel very comfortable with. It’s the rest …

“It’s building the relationships with the guys and the staff. It’s making sure of all the details in the day-to-day (operation). It’s structuring practices and meetings. It’s kind of the whole big picture of it. I was just making sure I was going to be comfortable with that and the time that went along with it.

“The longer I thought about it,” said Leonhard, the energy building in his voice, “the more excited I got about the possibilities and what could happen and I jumped at the opportunity.”

Added Chryst:

“To me, for a coordinator, there has to be certainly a football knowledge level,” Chryst said. “Jimmy has far more than just a one-year level of coaching knowledge; X’s and O’s, scheme knowledge. In fact, I think he has got great football schematic knowledge.

“And, then, I think a big part of coordinating is connecting. It’s connecting the coaches and coming up with and coordinating the different units into a scheme. It’s connecting the coaches to players. It’s finding ways to connect players to players and how you play.

“It’s connecting how one unit plays off the other two units. In this case, how does the defense play off of and with the offense and the special teams? Jimmy has a skill that he can connect groups of people. As a coach, teacher, I thought he’d be really good last year at this time.

“Now, I know that he’s a heckuva teacher.”

Leonhard steps into one of the best springboard jobs in all of college football. Dave Aranda turned a respected run as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator into becoming the highest-paid assistant in college football as LSU’s defensive coordinator, and Justin Wilcox created the vacancy Leonhard filled when he became the head coach at California last month.

Pitt hires veteran OC Shawn Watson as Matt Canada’s replacement

Feb 2, 2017

Veteran offensive coordinator Shawn Watson has been hired to become Pittsburgh’s next offensive coordinator, the Panthers announced Thursday evening.

Watson replaces Matt Canada, who followed a trail of Benjamin Franklins to take the same post at LSU.

“Shawn Watson was one of my first mentors in this business,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “He sat me down as a young coach and taught me how to work with wide receivers in my first full-time job at Miami in the early 1990s. Ever since that time, we have always talked about being able to reunite on the same staff again. I’m really thrilled that the time has finally arrived and he’ll be joining us at Pitt as our new offensive coordinator.

“Shawn is, first and foremost, a wonderful person and father,” Narduzzi added. “As a football coach, he is extremely knowledgeable, an excellent recruiter and will be a tremendous strength in the quarterback room and offensive staff room. I’m really looking forward to having Shawn and his wife Anita join us in Pittsburgh.”

Watson has previous coordinator experience at Colorado, Nebraska, Louisville and Texas, but was demoted after one game in the 2015 season in Austin and pushed off Charlie Strong‘s staff at the conclusion of that season. He spent the 2016 campaign as a quality control assistant at Indiana.

“I am tremendously honored and excited to join the staff at Pitt and be part of what Pat Narduzzi is building there,” Watson said. “Pat is one of my closest and dearest friends. I’ve known him for a very long time and have always admired the passion and energy he brings to coaching and teaching. Pat and his staff have accomplished so much in such a short period of time at Pitt. I can’t wait to join them, meet our players and get ready for spring ball.”

He inherits an offense that was one of the most improved nationally, as the Panthers jumped from 56th nationally to 13th in yards per play and 68th to 10th in scoring from 2015-16. That success led Canada to become a Broyles Award finalist as one of the nation’s best assistants and to the LSU job.

But the Panthers are likely due to take a step back in ’17 no matter who calls the plays. Starting quarterback Nathan Peterman graduated, leading rusher James Conner left for the NFL Draft and most of the offensive line leaves the roster as well.

Watson should gel with Narduzzi in terms of tempo. The Panthers have averaged around 65 plays per game over the past two seasons — generally good for around 90th nationally — which is slightly below the 68 snaps Watson averaged in his last two full seasons as a play-caller at Louisville and Texas.

SEC rakes in over half a billion dollars in revenue

Feb 2, 2017

Breaking: The SEC has a lot of money.

The conference announced Thursday it collected and subsequently divided $584.2 million in revenue during the 2015-16 fiscal year. Each school received an average of $40.4 million, which leaves around $18.7 million for the conference office.

That number represents a sharp spike from recent years, a 286 percent increase since 2008-09.

“Each of our institutions sponsor from 16 to 22 intercollegiate athletics teams and offer their student-athletes in those sports the highest level of commitment to their athletics and academic experience,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.  “This distribution from the SEC helps our universities’ athletics programs continue to fully support broad-based opportunities for thousands of female and male student-athletes in all sports.”

According to a copy of the SEC’s tax return obtained by CBS Sports, television and radio revenue grew from $311.9 million in 2014-15 to $420.1 million in 2015-16, a growth made possible by SEC Network. Postseason revenue also grew from $162.8 million to $180.6 million, thanks to the College Football Playoff.

The 2015-16 fiscal year also represented Mike Slive‘s swan song as commissioner, for which he was paid nearly $4.2 million. New commissioner Sankey made $1.2 million for the year.