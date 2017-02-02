Ed Orgeron shakes up LSU offensive staff, including firing WRs coach Dameyune Craig

With National Signing Day in the books, the annual tweaking of coaching staffs across the country has commenced in earnest.

The first to do so publicly is LSU, with the Tigers announcing Thursday afternoon that Ed Orgeron has made a pair of adjustments to his coaching staff. Most notably, Dameyune Craig has been “relieved of his duties” as wide receivers coach.

Additionally, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has been reassigned to a position outside of the football program but within the LSU athletic department.

No replacements for either assistant have been announced. An immediate search, though, has been launch, the school wrote.

“We appreciate the work that Dameyune and Jabbar did for LSU,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish them nothing but success in the future.”

Craig had just completed his first season at LSU. Prior to that he had been on staffs at his alma mater Auburn as co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach (2013-15) and Florida State as quarterbacks coach (2010-12).

Juluke had also completed his first year with the Tigers. It marked his first Power Five job and just his second at the FBS level (Louisiana Tech, 2013-15).