Ex-Irish DB Mykelti Williams signs with the Orange

After less than a year away from the FBS level, Mykelti Williams is back.

On National Signing Day Wednesday, Williams announced that he has signed with Syracuse. As the defensive back comes to the ‘Cuse from the junior college ranks, Williams, who also considered Cincinnati among others, will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

He will have three years to use three remaining years of eligibility.

It was confirmed in March of 2016 that Williams would be transferring from Notre Dame. No reason for the decision was given as, entering spring practice sessions a couple of weeks prior to moving on, the defensive back had been expected to compete for a starting job. At the very least, the Indiana native was expected to play a significant role in the Irish secondary.

Williams was a four-star member of the Irish’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 16 safety in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Indiana; and the No. 237 player overall according to Rivals.com. He took a redshirt as a true freshman before playing at Iowa Western last season.