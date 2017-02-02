Ex-Irish DB Mykelti Williams signs with the Orange

After less than a year away from the FBS level, Mykelti Williams is back.
On National Signing Day Wednesday, Williams announced that he has signed with Syracuse. As the defensive back comes to the ‘Cuse from the junior college ranks, Williams, who also considered Cincinnati among others, will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.
He will have three years to use three remaining years of eligibility.
It was confirmed in March of 2016 that Williams would be transferring from Notre Dame. No reason for the decision was given as, entering spring practice sessions a couple of weeks prior to moving on, the defensive back had been expected to compete for a starting job. At the very least, the Indiana native was expected to play a significant role in the Irish secondary.
Williams was a four-star member of the Irish’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 16 safety in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Indiana; and the No. 237 player overall according to Rivals.com. He took a redshirt as a true freshman before playing at Iowa Western last season.
For the second time in a row, it’s a Mississippi State football player triggering a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker. And, oddly enough, both happened around New Year’s but are just now coming to light.
According to the Starkville Daily News, Jamoral Graham was arrested for driving under the influence on New Year’s Eve. The charge is a misdemeanor. No details of what led to the initial traffic stop have been divulged.
Not long after that rising senior defensive back’s arrest, but in an unrelated incident, MSU rising junior safety Brandon Bryant was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol very early in the morning on New Year’s Day.
As was the case with Bryant, the team stated that it’s aware of Graham’s arrest and that discipline has been handled internally.
Initially a wide receiver, Graham moved to cornerback following his true freshman season in 2014. This past season, his three interceptions led the Bulldogs, while his five pass breakups were tied for tops on the team.
Yesterday it was the SEC — and everybody else, really — swiping recruits with impunity from Big 12 territory. Today, it’s the same conference pilfering the other league’s coaching staffs for good measure.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail is reporting that West Virginia running backs coach JaJuan Seider is leaving Morgantown to take a job at Florida. According to GridironNow.com, Seider is likely to assume the same role with the Gators that he held with the Mountaineers.
The latter website adds that “current [UF] running backs coach Tim Skipper [will be] moving to defense in some capacity” if the Seider hire comes to fruition.
Seider, a former WVU quarterback, has spent the past four seasons with the Mountaineers. He was also a graduate assistant at his alma mater from 2008-10.
Prior to his second stint at WVU, he coached the same positional group at Marshall from 2010-12. During that time, he was named Conference USA Recruiter of the Year in 2012. He was still considered one of the top recruiters in the Big 12, with his main area of focus in that arena being South Florida.
The 2016 national championship — and the success leading up to it — continues to be a financial windfall for Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson coaching staff.
The school’s Board of Trustees on Thursday approved contract extensions and raises for all seven of Swinney’s nine-man on-field staff who remain with the football program. The total compensation for the nine assistants rose from $5.3 million in 2017 to $5.715 million in 2017.
Chief among the raises was defensive coordinator Brent Venables‘, whose salary will go from $1.425 million last season to $1.7 million. He was second in pay amongst coordinators behind Texas A&M’s John Chavis ($1.56 million) in 2016; he’ll be (at the moment) second again in 2017, although this time it’ll be behind LSU’s Dave Aranda and his new $1.8 million salary.
Venables’ salary is, though, more than 56 head coaches listed on USA Today‘s 2016 salary database.
Co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott will see their salaries bumped from $625,000 apiece to $800,000 each. the other raises range from $15,000 to $55,000. Two assistants that weren’t on the nine-man staff last season, Mickey Conn and Todd Bates, had salaries of $350,000 and $250,000, respectively, approved by the board.
Per their previous contracts, each of Clemson’s nine on-field assistant coaches received $95,000 bonuses for the Tigers winning the ACC championship and national title. Swinney received $1.45 million in bonuses.
With National Signing Day in the books, the annual tweaking of coaching staffs across the country has commenced in earnest.
The first to do so publicly is LSU, with the Tigers announcing Thursday afternoon that Ed Orgeron has made a pair of adjustments to his coaching staff. Most notably, Dameyune Craig has been “relieved of his duties” as wide receivers coach.
Additionally, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has been reassigned to a position outside of the football program but within the LSU athletic department.
No replacements for either assistant have been announced. An immediate search, though, has been launch, the school wrote.
“We appreciate the work that Dameyune and Jabbar did for LSU,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish them nothing but success in the future.”
Craig had just completed his first season at LSU. Prior to that he had been on staffs at his alma mater Auburn as co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach (2013-15) and Florida State as quarterbacks coach (2010-12).
Juluke had also completed his first year with the Tigers. It marked his first Power Five job and just his second at the FBS level (Louisiana Tech, 2013-15).