Mother of three-star recruit Poutasi Poutasi dies shortly after he signed with Cal

This is simply a punch to the gut.

Poutasi Poutasi, a three-star offensive guard out of Nevada, reached the highest point of his athletic career thus far when he signed with Cal Wednesday morning. Shortly thereafter, he suffered the lowest of personal lows as his mother died after a battle with diabetes.

“My beautiful mother took her last breath today,” Poutasi said in a tweet announcing his mother’s passing, adding, “seeing her take her last breath was just unbelievable. I honestly thought you were going to stay with me forever, but God had other plans in mind.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family,” Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox said. “We’ll do whatever we can to support him.”

We echo the coach’s sentiments as our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the young man.