Northwestern adds Oregon WR Jalen Brown as grad transfer

High school seniors won’t be the only new additions to Pat Fitzgerald‘s Northwestern roster.

NU announced via a press release Thursday morning that the football program has added Jalen Brown to its personnel ranks. Brown is expected to graduate from Oregon in June, meaning he’ll be eligible to play for the Wildcats immediately in 2017.

In addition to the upcoming season, the wide receiver will also have a second year of eligibility that he could use in 2018 if he so chooses.

Last season, Brown was fifth on the Ducks in receiving yards (318) and receiving touchdowns (three), while his 19 receptions were good for sixth. His 16.7 yards per catch was tops on the team for players who had 10-plus receptions.

Brown, a four-star 2014 recruit, finishes his Ducks career with 26 catches for 407 yards and four touchdowns.

According to the school, Brown will pursue a master’s degree in sport administration at NU.