Recruit who committed to Maryland on Signing Day via weather balloon signs with UCF

You simply can’t make this stuff up.

With the help of Bleacher Report, four-star running back Cordarrian Richardson announced his school choice on National Signing Day via a weather balloon in outer space, committing to Maryland — they hadn’t even been considered a contender entering signing day and he never visited the campus — over Ole Miss, Michigan State and Oklahoma. In discussing his program’s 2017 class at a press conference Wednesday, Terps head coach DJ Durkin never mentioned Richardson’s name as the back hadn’t yet sent in a signed National Letter of Intent.

Thursday, Richardson did indeed fax in a signed NLI… to a school that wasn’t even in the video’s final four — UCF.

It should be noted that, unlike the Terrapins, Richardson did actually pay a visit to the Knights.

Originally committed to Clemson in March of last year, Richardson, the No. 10 running back in the country, decommitted from the Tigers in late December. Heading into signing day, all signs pointed toward him putting pen to paper with Ole Miss — in fact, 247Sports.com‘s crystal ball predictions had him 100-percent locked in as a Rebel..