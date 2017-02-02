Reports: WVU RBs coach JaJuan Seider expected to take same job at Florida

Yesterday it was the SEC — and everybody else, really — swiping recruits with impunity from Big 12 territory. Today, it’s the same conference pilfering the other league’s coaching staffs for good measure.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail is reporting that West Virginia running backs coach JaJuan Seider is leaving Morgantown to take a job at Florida. According to GridironNow.com, Seider is likely to assume the same role with the Gators that he held with the Mountaineers.
The latter website adds that “current [UF] running backs coach Tim Skipper [will be] moving to defense in some capacity” if the Seider hire comes to fruition.
Seider, a former WVU quarterback, has spent the past four seasons with the Mountaineers. He was also a graduate assistant at his alma mater from 2008-10.
Prior to his second stint at WVU, he coached the same positional group at Marshall from 2010-12. During that time, he was named Conference USA Recruiter of the Year in 2012. He was still considered one of the top recruiters in the Big 12, with his main area of focus in that arena being South Florida.
For the second time in a row, it’s a Mississippi State football player triggering a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker. And, oddly enough, both happened around New Year’s but are just now coming to light.
According to the Starkville Daily News, Jamoral Graham was arrested for driving under the influence on New Year’s Eve. The charge is a misdemeanor. No details of what led to the initial traffic stop have been divulged.
Not long after that rising senior defensive back’s arrest, but in an unrelated incident, MSU rising junior safety Brandon Bryant was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol very early in the morning on New Year’s Day.
As was the case with Bryant, the team stated that it’s aware of Graham’s arrest and that discipline has been handled internally.
Initially a wide receiver, Graham moved to cornerback following his true freshman season in 2014. This past season, his three interceptions led the Bulldogs, while his five pass breakups were tied for tops on the team.
The 2016 national championship — and the success leading up to it — continues to be a financial windfall for Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson coaching staff.
The school’s Board of Trustees on Thursday approved contract extensions and raises for all seven of Swinney’s nine-man on-field staff who remain with the football program. The total compensation for the nine assistants rose from $5.3 million in 2017 to $5.715 million in 2017.
Chief among the raises was defensive coordinator Brent Venables‘, whose salary will go from $1.425 million last season to $1.7 million. He was second in pay amongst coordinators behind Texas A&M’s John Chavis ($1.56 million) in 2016; he’ll be (at the moment) second again in 2017, although this time it’ll be behind LSU’s Dave Aranda and his new $1.8 million salary.
Venables’ salary is, though, more than 56 head coaches listed on USA Today‘s 2016 salary database.
Co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott will see their salaries bumped from $625,000 apiece to $800,000 each. the other raises range from $15,000 to $55,000. Two assistants that weren’t on the nine-man staff last season, Mickey Conn and Todd Bates, had salaries of $350,000 and $250,000, respectively, approved by the board.
Per their previous contracts, each of Clemson’s nine on-field assistant coaches received $95,000 bonuses for the Tigers winning the ACC championship and national title. Swinney received $1.45 million in bonuses.
With National Signing Day in the books, the annual tweaking of coaching staffs across the country has commenced in earnest.
The first to do so publicly is LSU, with the Tigers announcing Thursday afternoon that Ed Orgeron has made a pair of adjustments to his coaching staff. Most notably, Dameyune Craig has been “relieved of his duties” as wide receivers coach.
Additionally, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has been reassigned to a position outside of the football program but within the LSU athletic department.
No replacements for either assistant have been announced. An immediate search, though, has been launch, the school wrote.
“We appreciate the work that Dameyune and Jabbar did for LSU,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish them nothing but success in the future.”
Craig had just completed his first season at LSU. Prior to that he had been on staffs at his alma mater Auburn as co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach (2013-15) and Florida State as quarterbacks coach (2010-12).
Juluke had also completed his first year with the Tigers. It marked his first Power Five job and just his second at the FBS level (Louisiana Tech, 2013-15).
In the middle of January it was reported that star quarterback Jake Browning had undergone surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder, sending the Washington faithful into a hyperventilating tizzy. A couple of weeks later, Browning’s head coach assuaged some of the anguish.
At the press conference to discuss UW’s signing day haul, Petersen acknowledged that the rising junior underwent what he described as “a minor procedure” on the shoulder earlier this offseason. Browning originally suffered the unspecified injury in mid-October but continued to play, helping guide the Huskies to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.
The coach stated that Browning will be available for the spring, although it appears that will be on a limited basis even more so than originally planned.
“We’ve already had a plan — you know, Jake is one of those guys that just loves to throw and throw and throw,” Petersen said to the Seattle Times. “So from really when he got here, we’ve been trying to back him off (after) these long years, to make sure. And so he should be fine for spring ball, but also want to give these other (quarterbacks) some really good work in spring ball.”
In a superb sophomore season that set him up to be a Heisman favorite entering 2017, Browning’s 43 touchdown passes tied the single-season Pac-12 record. He was the most efficient quarterback in the conference (43-9 while completing 62 percent of his passes) and seventh nationally.