Reports: WVU RBs coach JaJuan Seider expected to take same job at Florida

Yesterday it was the SEC — and everybody else, really — swiping recruits with impunity from Big 12 territory. Today, it’s the same conference pilfering the other league’s coaching staffs for good measure.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail is reporting that West Virginia running backs coach JaJuan Seider is leaving Morgantown to take a job at Florida. According to GridironNow.com, Seider is likely to assume the same role with the Gators that he held with the Mountaineers.

The latter website adds that “current [UF] running backs coach Tim Skipper [will be] moving to defense in some capacity” if the Seider hire comes to fruition.

Seider, a former WVU quarterback, has spent the past four seasons with the Mountaineers. He was also a graduate assistant at his alma mater from 2008-10.

Prior to his second stint at WVU, he coached the same positional group at Marshall from 2010-12. During that time, he was named Conference USA Recruiter of the Year in 2012. He was still considered one of the top recruiters in the Big 12, with his main area of focus in that arena being South Florida.