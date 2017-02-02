Second Miss. St. player was arrested for DUI around New Year’s

For the second time in a row, it’s a Mississippi State football player triggering a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker. And, oddly enough, both happened around New Year’s but are just now coming to light.

According to the Starkville Daily News, Jamoral Graham was arrested for driving under the influence on New Year’s Eve. The charge is a misdemeanor. No details of what led to the initial traffic stop have been divulged.

Not long after that rising senior defensive back’s arrest, but in an unrelated incident, MSU rising junior safety Brandon Bryant was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol very early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

As was the case with Bryant, the team stated that it’s aware of Graham’s arrest and that discipline has been handled internally.

Initially a wide receiver, Graham moved to cornerback following his true freshman season in 2014. This past season, his three interceptions led the Bulldogs, while his five pass breakups were tied for tops on the team.