Surgery will KO Oklahoma State’s leading rusher for the spring

Somewhat lost amidst the deafening noise that was National Signing Day 2017 was a development involving one of the top young players in the Big 12.

Head coach Mike Gundy confirmed Wednesday that Justice Hill recently underwent surgery on one of his shoulders. The issue was not a new one as it goes back to his days in high school.

The bad news is that the medical procedure will sideline the running back for all of spring practice. The good news is that, barring an unforeseen setback, he should be 100-percent healthy for the start of summer camp a few months down the road.

“He had it fixed and now he’ll feel like new,” Gundy said according to The Oklahoman.

As a true freshman last season, Hill led the Cowboys with a school-record (for first-year players) 1,142 yards. That total was fourth amongst Big 12 players.

Coming off that season, he was a consensus Freshman All-American.