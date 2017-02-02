Oregon State transfer Paul Lucas lands with Arizona State track team

At one point during his high school athletics career, Paul Lucas committed to Arizona State. Ultimately, Lucas signed with the Oregon State football team.

A couple of years later, he’s going back to what was initially supposed to be his future — albeit in a different sport.

In a note posted to his Twitter account late last year, Lucas revealed that, “after careful consideration and talking with my parents,” he had decided to transfer from OSU. In somewhat of a twist, Lucas a month later is now headed to ASU, although he will be headed there to run track according to the Arizona Republic.

His Twitter bio confirms the move as well, with it now reading “Arizona State T&F.”

The past two seasons, Lucas rushed for 285 yards on 56 carries — he averaged 7.5 yards on his 25 carries in 2015 — while also catching six passes for 83 yards. He failed to reach the end zone on any of his touches.

Lucas carries impressive track credentials with him back to the desert, with the Republic writing that he “was an elite high school sprinter at Phoenix Mountain Pointe, running the 11th fastest 100-meter (10.42) in the country and eighth fastest 400 (46.86) as a junior. He was state 100 champion (10.44) as a sophomore.”