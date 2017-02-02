Vols’ second-leading receiver cited for drug possession

Is this where we start off by saying something along the lines of, “Coming off the high of National Signing Day…”? No? OK.

Anyway, multiple media outlets are reporting that Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings was booked into jail Wednesday morning on a misdemeanor drug possession citation. The 20-year-old rising sophomore was cited early in the afternoon of Jan. 15 after police discovered a small amount of marijuana on his person.

University officials told the NBC affiliate in Knoxville that they are aware of the situation but will have no further comment.

Jennings, who originally came to the Vols as a quarterback, was second on the team this past season with 580 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His 40 receptions were tied for second on the team as well.

The high point, so to speak, of Jennings’ time on Rocky Top was being on the receiving end of the Hail Mary that beat Georgia this past October to cap a wild fourth-quarter comeback.