Barry Odom bringing his brother aboard at Mizzou

With his latest hire, Barry Odom is keeping it all in the family.

Missouri announced Friday morning that Odom has hired Brian Odom to be his outside linebackers coach. Brian Odom is, of course, the younger brother of the Tigers head coach.

“I’m excited to have Brian join our staff, he will be a great fit for us in a variety of roles,” a statement from the elder Odom began. “He has an understanding of the defensive structure we’re going to run, he’s been around it extensively his last couple of years at Washington State, and he and I have spent a lot of time together personally prior to that studying and sharing defensive philosophies. He’s got a great mind for football, and he has a strong background in leading, mentoring and motivating players to improve themselves and attain goals.

“I know what I’m getting with Brian, and I know the opportunity to be back at Mizzou means a lot to him.”

Odom’s first coaching job came as a graduate assistant for Gary Pinkel in 2005. He comes back to Mizzou after a two-year stint at Washington State. This will mark Odom’s first on-field job at the FBS level.