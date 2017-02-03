Cal losing starting left tackle to transfer

As is ofttimes the case when a new head coach is brought on board, personnel attrition has commenced at Cal.
On his personal Twitter account, Aaron Cochran (pictured, No. 75) announced that he has made what he described as “the difficult decision” to transfer from the Golden Bears. “Although change can be difficult, I am excited about what the future has in store for me as I take this next step in my collegiate career,” the offensive lineman wrote.
Cochran will be leaving Berkeley as a graduate transfer — he’s expected to graduate this spring — which would give him instant eligibility at another FBS school.
“We thank Aaron Cochran for the contributions he made during his four years with the Cal football program and congratulate him for being on track to earn a Cal degree in May,” new head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors both on and off the field.”
Cochran started 16 of the 28 games in which he played during his Cal career. 10 of those starts came this past season.
A former FBS head coach is the newest addition to the defensive side of Dan Mullen‘s Mississippi State coaching staff.
MSU announced Thursday that Ron English has been hired by Mullen as the Bulldogs’ safeties coach. English replaces Maurice Linguist, who left Starkville to take the defensive backs job at Minnesota.
“We are fortunate to hire someone of Ron’s caliber as safeties coach,” Mullen said in a statement. “To bring someone to our staff who has served as an FBS head coach and been a successful defensive coordinator is a tremendous asset for our program. His knowledge of the game, especially in the secondary, will complement our staff. We are excited to welcome Ron and his family to Starkville.”
English spent the 2016 season as the defensive coordinator at San Jose State, his first coaching job in nearly three years following a controversial departure from his last one.
Eastern Michigan announced Nov. 8, 2013, one day before its game with in-state rival Western Michigan, that English had been fired as its head football coach. A day later, athlete director Heather Lyle alluded to a tape of English using “wholly inappropriate language” in a team meeting that had been brought to her attention and triggered the dismissal.
English subsequently apologized for losing his poise and using “homosexual slurs” in the meeting. In his mea culpa, English added that he was looking “forward to continuing a career that has been marked by molding men of integrity, passion, and intensity for 21 years.” That continuation didn’t come until mid-February 2016 when he was named the coordinator at SJSU.
Prior to his five-year stint at EMU, English was the defensive coordinator at Louisville (2008) and Michigan (2006-07).
With his latest hire, Barry Odom is keeping it all in the family.
Missouri announced Friday morning that Odom has hired Brian Odom to be his outside linebackers coach. Brian Odom is, of course, the younger brother of the Tigers head coach.
“I’m excited to have Brian join our staff, he will be a great fit for us in a variety of roles,” a statement from the elder Odom began. “He has an understanding of the defensive structure we’re going to run, he’s been around it extensively his last couple of years at Washington State, and he and I have spent a lot of time together personally prior to that studying and sharing defensive philosophies. He’s got a great mind for football, and he has a strong background in leading, mentoring and motivating players to improve themselves and attain goals.
“I know what I’m getting with Brian, and I know the opportunity to be back at Mizzou means a lot to him.”
Odom’s first coaching job came as a graduate assistant for Gary Pinkel in 2005. He comes back to Mizzou after a two-year stint at Washington State. This will mark Odom’s first on-field job at the FBS level.
A hole on Jim McElwain‘s Florida coaching staff has officially been plugged.
Following up on reports that made the rounds Thursday, UF announced Friday that McElwain has pulled the trigger on hiring Ja’Juan Seider. The running backs coach at West Virginia, the Gators listed no official title for the assistant in their press release.
That said, Seider is expected to fill the same role with the Gators, with current running backs coach Tim Skipper likely to move to the other side of the ball.
Seider, a former WVU quarterback, has spent the past four seasons with the Mountaineers. He was also a graduate assistant at his alma mater from 2008-10.
Prior to his second stint at WVU, he coached the same positional group at Marshall from 2010-12. During that time, he was named Conference USA Recruiter of the Year in 2012. He was still considered one of the top recruiters in the Big 12, with his main area of focus in that arena being South Florida.
“We are excited to have Ja’Juan in the Gator family,” McElwain said in a statement. “A lot is talked about his ability to recruit, but he is more than that – he is a great coach as well. Recruiting is about relationships and he does a great job of connecting and relating to players not only while is recruiting them, but while they are play for him and well after their playing days are over.”
In early December, Jeff Brohm was hired as Purdue’s head football coach. Two months later, his initial Boilermaker coaching staff is officially complete.
The program announced Thursday Brohm’s nine-man staff as well as their specific job titles. Most of hires were previously known, although Brohm had held off naming their respective responsibilities until the staffing work was completed.
Below is Brohm’s nine-man on-field staff, including five with “coordinator” in their titles:
Brian Brohm – co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Nick Holt – co-defensive coordinator/linebackers
Tony Levine – specials teams coordinator/co-offensive coordinator/tight ends
Anthony Poindexter – co-defensive coordinator/safeties
JaMarcus Shephard – passing game coordinator/wide receivers
Chris Barclay – running backs
Derrick Jackson – cornerbacks
Reggie Johnson – defensive line
Dale Williams – offensive line
Those coaches helped Brohm pull in an initial recruiting class that was 71st nationally and 14th in the 14-team Big Ten. Purdue will open the Brohm Era with a neutral-field matchup against Louisville, the alma mater of both the head coach and his co-OC/quarterbacks coach.