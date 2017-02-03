Cal losing starting left tackle to transfer

As is ofttimes the case when a new head coach is brought on board, personnel attrition has commenced at Cal.

On his personal Twitter account, Aaron Cochran (pictured, No. 75) announced that he has made what he described as “the difficult decision” to transfer from the Golden Bears. “Although change can be difficult, I am excited about what the future has in store for me as I take this next step in my collegiate career,” the offensive lineman wrote.

Cochran will be leaving Berkeley as a graduate transfer — he’s expected to graduate this spring — which would give him instant eligibility at another FBS school.

“We thank Aaron Cochran for the contributions he made during his four years with the Cal football program and congratulate him for being on track to earn a Cal degree in May,” new head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors both on and off the field.”

Cochran started 16 of the 28 games in which he played during his Cal career. 10 of those starts came this past season.