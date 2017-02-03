Illinois assistant takes job with Lovie Smith’s old rival in the NFL

Fresh off completing his first recruiting class at Illinois, Lovie Smith now has to turn his attention to recruiting a new coach.

The Illini announced Friday afternoon that linebackers coach Tim McGarigle would be leaving the staff and taking a job as a defensive quality control/linebackers coach with the Green Bay Packers.

“There is no doubt that Tim McGarigle is a rising star in the coaching fraternity,” Smith said in a statement. “As much as I would have been happy that he stayed on our staff, I would never want to stand in the way of a coach moving into a position he wanted to attain. Tim is a terrific defensive coach and excellent communicator. I have no doubt he’ll have a very successful career. We’ll try to fill this position as soon as possible with spring ball beginning Feb. 14.”

Smith, of course, coached for nine seasons with the Chicago Bears and had plenty of classic battles with current Packers coach Mike McCarthy. While staff departures to and from the NFL after National Signing Day are somewhat common, it’s not every time you see a staff member head out for a quality control job for a once former rival in the league.

McGarigle was originally brought on board in Campaign by former coach Bill Cubit back in January of 2016 but was retained in the same position when Smith was hired a few months later. He won’t have a lot of time to find a replacement however, as the team starts spring football in just a few days on February 14th.