Illinois assistant takes job with Lovie Smith’s old rival in the NFL

Fresh off completing his first recruiting class at Illinois, Lovie Smith now has to turn his attention to recruiting a new coach.
The Illini announced Friday afternoon that linebackers coach Tim McGarigle would be leaving the staff and taking a job as a defensive quality control/linebackers coach with the Green Bay Packers.
“There is no doubt that Tim McGarigle is a rising star in the coaching fraternity,” Smith said in a statement. “As much as I would have been happy that he stayed on our staff, I would never want to stand in the way of a coach moving into a position he wanted to attain. Tim is a terrific defensive coach and excellent communicator. I have no doubt he’ll have a very successful career. We’ll try to fill this position as soon as possible with spring ball beginning Feb. 14.”
Smith, of course, coached for nine seasons with the Chicago Bears and had plenty of classic battles with current Packers coach Mike McCarthy. While staff departures to and from the NFL after National Signing Day are somewhat common, it’s not every time you see a staff member head out for a quality control job for a once former rival in the league.
McGarigle was originally brought on board in Campaign by former coach Bill Cubit back in January of 2016 but was retained in the same position when Smith was hired a few months later. He won’t have a lot of time to find a replacement however, as the team starts spring football in just a few days on February 14th.
The #WakeyLeaks scandal just won’t die apparently.
According to CBS Sports, Louisville co-offensive coordinator Lonnie Galloway likely met with disgraced Wake Forest radio analyst Tommy Elrod the night before the Cardinals and the Demon Deacons played this past fall.
Phone records obtained also show that Galloway initiated a 25-minute phone call with Elrod three days before the game, which resulted in a 44-12 loss for Wake Forest in a contest that was far closer than the final score would indicate.
While head coach Bobby Petrino has maintained he had no knowledge of any contact or information exchanged between the two, Galloway was suspended for the Cardinals Citrus Bowl appearance against LSU. Elrod was eventually fired by the school for his involvement in giving information about game plans to multiple schools and coaches.
Ultimately, the ACC also stepped in on the matter and fined both Louisville and Virginia Tech for their involvement in the scandal that was one of the more bizarre ones to surface in college football the past few years.
A records request to a third school, Army, in the matter was also made by CBS Sports but an officer assigned to the case told the organization that an investigation were still being reviewed. As a result, you might not be able to close the book on #WakeyLeaks just yet.
For the fifth time in six years, Oklahoma State will be looking for a new offensive line coach. Reportedly.
Citing an unnamed source, Tulsa World is reporting that Mike Gundy has fired line coach Greg Adkins. ESPN.com subsequently confirmed the move. No reason for the dismissal was given.
Thus far the university has declined to address Adkins’ status with the football program moving forward.
The reported move does, though, come two days after the Cowboys signed just two linemen on that side of the ball after expecting to reel in twice that many. Whether losing two commitments played a role in Gundy’s apparent decision is unknown.
Adkins had just completed his second season in Stillwater.
Miami’s defensive line will be a little lighter personnel-wise when the second spring practice under Mark Richt opens in a month or so.
Just a short time ago, The U announced via a press release that defensive lineman Courtel Jenkins has been dismissed from the football program. The only reason given was the standard unspecified violation of team rules.
The past three seasons, Jenkins appeared in 34 games. He started seven of those contests, with all seven of those coming in 2015.
This past season, he was credited with 11 tackles in 10 games. 4.5 of those were tackles for loss, a total that was tied for 10th on the team.
Jenkins was a three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2014 recruiting class.
As is ofttimes the case when a new head coach is brought on board, personnel attrition has commenced at Cal.
On his personal Twitter account, Aaron Cochran (pictured, No. 75) announced that he has made what he described as “the difficult decision” to transfer from the Golden Bears. “Although change can be difficult, I am excited about what the future has in store for me as I take this next step in my collegiate career,” the offensive lineman wrote.
Cochran will be leaving Berkeley as a graduate transfer — he’s expected to graduate this spring — which would give him instant eligibility at another FBS school.
“We thank Aaron Cochran for the contributions he made during his four years with the Cal football program and congratulate him for being on track to earn a Cal degree in May,” new head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors both on and off the field.”
Cochran started 16 of the 28 games in which he played during his Cal career. 10 of those starts came this past season.