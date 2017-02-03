Indiana reportedly rounds out coaching staff with Houston assistant, former Michigan QB Nick Sheridan

Not long ago, Nick Sheridan was throwing passes in the Big Ten as a Michigan quarterback. Now it appears he’s back in the conference coaching players to throw passes to beat the Wolverines.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Indiana is set to hire Sheridan as the team’s new quarterbacks coach, replacing Shawn Watson after he departed to become Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator on Thursday. The move comes just weeks after Sheridan was hired to coach tailbacks at Central Michigan last month but reunites him with mentor Mike DeBord, who coached Sheridan in Ann Arbor and recently took over as the Hoosiers’ offensive coordinator.

The pair also spent time at Tennessee, where DeBord was the play caller for the Vols and Sheridan had served as a graduate assistant in one of several coaching stops after concluding his career at Michigan in 2009.

And for those wondering, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan head to Bloomington on October 14 this season.

Head coach Tom Allen also completed the coaching staff for the 2017 season by adding Houston offensive line coach Darren Hiller for the same position in a move first reported by Fox Sports on Friday.