WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 15: Purdue Boilermakers fans cheer against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half of the game at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 15, 2016 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Jeff Brohm finalizes first Purdue staff, reveals titles

By John TaylorFeb 3, 2017, 10:10 AM EST

In early December, Jeff Brohm was hired as Purdue’s head football coach. Two months later, his initial Boilermaker coaching staff is officially complete.

The program announced Thursday Brohm’s nine-man staff as well as their specific job titles. Most of hires were previously known, although Brohm had held off naming their respective responsibilities until the staffing work was completed.

Below is Brohm’s nine-man on-field staff, including five with “coordinator” in their titles:

Brian Brohm – co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Nick Holt – co-defensive coordinator/linebackers
Tony Levine – specials teams coordinator/co-offensive coordinator/tight ends
Anthony Poindexter – co-defensive coordinator/safeties
JaMarcus Shephard – passing game coordinator/wide receivers
Chris Barclay – running backs
Derrick Jackson – cornerbacks
Reggie Johnson – defensive line
Dale Williams – offensive line

Those coaches helped Brohm pull in an initial recruiting class that was 71st nationally and 14th in the 14-team Big Ten. Purdue will open the Brohm Era with a neutral-field matchup against Louisville, the alma mater of both the head coach and his co-OC/quarterbacks coach.

Two Duke starters, QB Thomas Sirk no-go for spring contact

DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 10: Alonzo Saxton II #21 intercepts the ball as teammate Ben Humphreys #34 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates during their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium on November 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. The Duke Blue Devils defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 28-27. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
By John TaylorFeb 3, 2017, 8:22 AM EST

As will be the case for most football programs across the country, Duke will be at less than full strength when they open up spring practice.

The Blue Devils will open spring practice Friday (today) and will be without a pair of starters, offensive tackle Gabe Brandner and linebacker Ben Humphreys (pictured, leaping), when it comes to contact as they continue rehabilitating from surgery. The former suffered a broken ankle in the November loss to Pitt that required surgery to repair while the latter underwent an offseason medical procedure on his shoulder.

Thomas Sirk continues his recovery from what was his third Achilles injury, which he sustained nearly a year ago, and will be held out of contact as well. The same injury cost the quarterback both the 2013 and 2016 seasons.

Because of those injuries, Sirk was granted a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA this past November.

Sirk started all 12 games during the 2015 season before rupturing his Achilles in early February of 2016. Daniel Jones started the 2016 season and will remain in that position despite Sirk’s return.

Art Briles’ college coaching bridge may have just been torched

WACO, TX - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Art Briles of the Baylor Bears looks on as the Bears take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at McLane Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
By John TaylorFeb 2, 2017, 11:15 PM EST

There were more explosive and repugnant allegations levied Thursday night against the renegade and lawless program Art Briles ran at Baylor, thanks to a lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer earlier this week.  And they are allegations that should further call into question whether Briles should ever have another seat at the collegiate coaching table again — or any coaching table at any level, for that matter.

A legal filing, released by the university in response to former football director of operations Colin Shillinglaw‘s libel suit, produced emails and text messages that paint a picture of Briles and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. While most of the attention in this latest damning document dump focuses on Briles attempting to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police… more focus should be centered on one aspect of the filing.

In his first statement after his late-May firing in 2016, Briles said the following:

My heart goes out to the victims for the pain that they have endured. Sexual assault has no place on our campus or in our society. As a father of two daughters, a grandfather, and a husband, my prayers are with the victims of this type of abuse, wherever they are.

From the Houston Chronicle, as part of their report on BU’s latest legal filing:

There were several reports of gang rapes involving football players during Briles’ tenure. The earliest surfaced in 2013, with the victim herself a Baylor athlete. When informed of the allegations, the women’s coach went to Briles. He showed him a list of the players the victim had identified.

Briles response: “Those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?”

Those 11 words — “those are some bad dudes why was she around those guys” — perfectly sum up the sad, sordid, sorry tenure of Briles’ time in Waco.  Briles recruited and kept “bad dudes” on his football roster, then blamed their victims.  Putting broader numbers to it, that’d be 52 acts of rape allegedly committed by 31 “bad dudes” during the last four years of Briles’ tenure according to one lawsuit.

Shame on you, any college football program, that employs a coach who, if he didn’t specifically encourage it, seemingly fostered a sexually violent environment that was at bare minimum tolerated and at worst covered up for the sake of wins and losses.

UCLA reportedly loses wide receivers coach to LA Rams

TAMPA BAY, FL - CIRCA 2010: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Eric Yarber of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football team is seen posing for a portrait taken in 2010 in Tampa Bay, Florida. This image reflects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster of 2010 when this image was taken. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)
By Zach BarnettFeb 2, 2017, 7:45 PM EST

The post-National Signing Day exodus of assistant coaches has reportedly hit the West Coast.

According to Bruin Report Online, UCLA wide receivers coach Eric Yarber will leave the staff to take the same job with the Los Angeles Rams.

Yarber was a member of Jim Mora‘s inaugural staff in Westwood, but prior to that coached wide receivers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Possibly pursuant to that, Yarber was not highly regarded as a recruiter — the Bruins’ top wideout target, junior college transfer DeAndre McNeal, ultimately signed with Florida Atlantic — so there’s a chance Yarber’s return to the NFL was a mutual decision.

As of press time, UCLA had not officially confirmed the departure.

Butch Jones says Tennessee is only after players with a ‘five-star heart’

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Butch Jones of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates with his team after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-42 in overtime at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 1, 2014 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
By Zach BarnettFeb 2, 2017, 6:57 PM EST

Know the things fans and media make fun of coaches for saying? Butch Jones actually says them.

After explaining away a season in which Tennessee was picked to win the SEC East title but lost that crown to Florida in a season in which the Vols beat Florida by saying his players were “Champions of Life”, Jones was at it again on Thursday.

Speaking to a group of Vols fans at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Jones explained away a class in which his program finished 17th nationally but sixth in the SEC, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, stating he didn’t care about stars.

“We’ve spoken about the competitive nature, and I think that’s really, really big in today’s world,” Jones said, according to GoVols247. Everyone gets into the whole two-star, three-star, four-star, five-star thing. The only five-star that we even concern ourselves with is a five-star heart.

“We want five-star hearts and five-star competitors.”

Raise your hand if you believe Coach Cliche would’ve offered the same quote had he signed Alabama’s class, which boasted six 5-stars among its 29 signees. Tennessee inked one 5-star and 28 total signatures to earn its No. 17 ranking, which, on its face, is by no means a poor class in any other conference except the SEC. However, that class ranked in the middle-of-the-pack in the SEC and ranks as the worst class Jones has signed since recruiting for a full year in Knoxville.

“We’ve got a lot of hungry younger players that are very, very competitive,” Jones said. “There may not be a quote, unquote star, but I think we have more depth than we’ve ever had. We’ll be more competitive than we’ve ever been.

“We’ve had the best offseason so far that we’ve had since we’ve been here.”

 