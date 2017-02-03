Jeff Brohm finalizes first Purdue staff, reveals titles

In early December, Jeff Brohm was hired as Purdue’s head football coach. Two months later, his initial Boilermaker coaching staff is officially complete.
The program announced Thursday Brohm’s nine-man staff as well as their specific job titles. Most of hires were previously known, although Brohm had held off naming their respective responsibilities until the staffing work was completed.
Below is Brohm’s nine-man on-field staff, including five with “coordinator” in their titles:
Brian Brohm – co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Nick Holt – co-defensive coordinator/linebackers
Tony Levine – specials teams coordinator/co-offensive coordinator/tight ends
Anthony Poindexter – co-defensive coordinator/safeties
JaMarcus Shephard – passing game coordinator/wide receivers
Chris Barclay – running backs
Derrick Jackson – cornerbacks
Reggie Johnson – defensive line
Dale Williams – offensive line
Those coaches helped Brohm pull in an initial recruiting class that was 71st nationally and 14th in the 14-team Big Ten. Purdue will open the Brohm Era with a neutral-field matchup against Louisville, the alma mater of both the head coach and his co-OC/quarterbacks coach.