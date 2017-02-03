Mike Gundy reportedly fires OL coach Greg Adkins

For the fifth time in six years, Oklahoma State will be looking for a new offensive line coach. Reportedly.
Citing an unnamed source, Tulsa World is reporting that Mike Gundy has fired line coach Greg Adkins. ESPN.com subsequently confirmed the move. No reason for the dismissal was given.
Thus far the university has declined to address Adkins’ status with the football program moving forward.
The reported move does, though, come two days after the Cowboys signed just two linemen on that side of the ball after expecting to reel in twice that many. Whether losing two commitments played a role in Gundy’s apparent decision is unknown.
Adkins had just completed his second season in Stillwater.
Miami’s defensive line will be a little lighter personnel-wise when the second spring practice under Mark Richt opens in a month or so.
Just a short time ago, The U announced via a press release that defensive lineman Courtel Jenkins has been dismissed from the football program. The only reason given was the standard unspecified violation of team rules.
The past three seasons, Jenkins appeared in 34 games. He started seven of those contests, with all seven of those coming in 2015.
This past season, he was credited with 11 tackles in 10 games. 4.5 of those were tackles for loss, a total that was tied for 10th on the team.
Jenkins was a three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2014 recruiting class.
As is ofttimes the case when a new head coach is brought on board, personnel attrition has commenced at Cal.
On his personal Twitter account, Aaron Cochran (pictured, No. 75) announced that he has made what he described as “the difficult decision” to transfer from the Golden Bears. “Although change can be difficult, I am excited about what the future has in store for me as I take this next step in my collegiate career,” the offensive lineman wrote.
Cochran will be leaving Berkeley as a graduate transfer — he’s expected to graduate this spring — which would give him instant eligibility at another FBS school.
“We thank Aaron Cochran for the contributions he made during his four years with the Cal football program and congratulate him for being on track to earn a Cal degree in May,” new head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors both on and off the field.”
Cochran started 16 of the 28 games in which he played during his Cal career. 10 of those starts came this past season.
A former FBS head coach is the newest addition to the defensive side of Dan Mullen‘s Mississippi State coaching staff.
MSU announced Thursday that Ron English has been hired by Mullen as the Bulldogs’ safeties coach. English replaces Maurice Linguist, who left Starkville to take the defensive backs job at Minnesota.
“We are fortunate to hire someone of Ron’s caliber as safeties coach,” Mullen said in a statement. “To bring someone to our staff who has served as an FBS head coach and been a successful defensive coordinator is a tremendous asset for our program. His knowledge of the game, especially in the secondary, will complement our staff. We are excited to welcome Ron and his family to Starkville.”
English spent the 2016 season as the defensive coordinator at San Jose State, his first coaching job in nearly three years following a controversial departure from his last one.
Eastern Michigan announced Nov. 8, 2013, one day before its game with in-state rival Western Michigan, that English had been fired as its head football coach. A day later, athlete director Heather Lyle alluded to a tape of English using “wholly inappropriate language” in a team meeting that had been brought to her attention and triggered the dismissal.
English subsequently apologized for losing his poise and using “homosexual slurs” in the meeting. In his mea culpa, English added that he was looking “forward to continuing a career that has been marked by molding men of integrity, passion, and intensity for 21 years.” That continuation didn’t come until mid-February 2016 when he was named the coordinator at SJSU.
Prior to his five-year stint at EMU, English was the defensive coordinator at Louisville (2008) and Michigan (2006-07).
With his latest hire, Barry Odom is keeping it all in the family.
Missouri announced Friday morning that Odom has hired Brian Odom to be his outside linebackers coach. Brian Odom is, of course, the younger brother of the Tigers head coach.
“I’m excited to have Brian join our staff, he will be a great fit for us in a variety of roles,” a statement from the elder Odom began. “He has an understanding of the defensive structure we’re going to run, he’s been around it extensively his last couple of years at Washington State, and he and I have spent a lot of time together personally prior to that studying and sharing defensive philosophies. He’s got a great mind for football, and he has a strong background in leading, mentoring and motivating players to improve themselves and attain goals.
“I know what I’m getting with Brian, and I know the opportunity to be back at Mizzou means a lot to him.”
Odom’s first coaching job came as a graduate assistant for Gary Pinkel in 2005. He comes back to Mizzou after a two-year stint at Washington State. This will mark Odom’s first on-field job at the FBS level.