Mike Gundy reportedly fires OL coach Greg Adkins

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

For the fifth time in six years, Oklahoma State will be looking for a new offensive line coach. Reportedly.

Citing an unnamed source, Tulsa World is reporting that Mike Gundy has fired line coach Greg Adkins. ESPN.com subsequently confirmed the move. No reason for the dismissal was given.

Thus far the university has declined to address Adkins’ status with the football program moving forward.

The reported move does, though, come two days after the Cowboys signed just two linemen on that side of the ball after expecting to reel in twice that many. Whether losing two commitments played a role in Gundy’s apparent decision is unknown.

Adkins had just completed his second season in Stillwater.