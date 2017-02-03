Report: Louisville coordinator met WakeyLeaks analyst night before game

The #WakeyLeaks scandal just won’t die apparently.

According to CBS Sports, Louisville co-offensive coordinator Lonnie Galloway likely met with disgraced Wake Forest radio analyst Tommy Elrod the night before the Cardinals and the Demon Deacons played this past fall.

Phone records obtained also show that Galloway initiated a 25-minute phone call with Elrod three days before the game, which resulted in a 44-12 loss for Wake Forest in a contest that was far closer than the final score would indicate.

While head coach Bobby Petrino has maintained he had no knowledge of any contact or information exchanged between the two, Galloway was suspended for the Cardinals Citrus Bowl appearance against LSU. Elrod was eventually fired by the school for his involvement in giving information about game plans to multiple schools and coaches.

Ultimately, the ACC also stepped in on the matter and fined both Louisville and Virginia Tech for their involvement in the scandal that was one of the more bizarre ones to surface in college football the past few years.

A records request to a third school, Army, in the matter was also made by CBS Sports but an officer assigned to the case told the organization that an investigation were still being reviewed. As a result, you might not be able to close the book on #WakeyLeaks just yet.