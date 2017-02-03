See U later: Miami dismisses D-lineman Courtel Jenkins

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Miami’s defensive line will be a little lighter personnel-wise when the second spring practice under Mark Richt opens in a month or so.

Just a short time ago, The U announced via a press release that defensive lineman Courtel Jenkins has been dismissed from the football program. The only reason given was the standard unspecified violation of team rules.

The past three seasons, Jenkins appeared in 34 games. He started seven of those contests, with all seven of those coming in 2015.

This past season, he was credited with 11 tackles in 10 games. 4.5 of those were tackles for loss, a total that was tied for 10th on the team.

Jenkins was a three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2014 recruiting class.