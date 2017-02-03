Aggies officially hire Ron Cooper as new secondary coach

Coaching announcements have been coming fast and furious since the conclusion of National Signing Day and the latest move became official in College Station after several days of rumors.

Texas A&M officially named Ron Cooper as the team’s new secondary coach on Friday, formally replacing Terry Joseph after he departed for the same position at North Carolina.

“I am excited about the opportunity Coach (Kevin) Sumlin has given me at Texas A&M,” Cooper said in a release. “I look forward to getting to know our players and working with our staff. I have been across the field from the Aggies on a few occasions. I look forward to being a part of the Aggie family.”

Cooper recently served as interim head coach for Florida International after Ron Tuner was let go and has a lengthy resume from stops across the country. The veteran coach is also quite familiar with Aggies’ defensive coordinator John Chavis, having worked together at LSU from 2009-2011 where they developed several stars like Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson.