Aggies officially hire Ron Cooper as new secondary coach

Coaching announcements have been coming fast and furious since the conclusion of National Signing Day and the latest move became official in College Station after several days of rumors.
Texas A&M officially named Ron Cooper as the team’s new secondary coach on Friday, formally replacing Terry Joseph after he departed for the same position at North Carolina.
“I am excited about the opportunity Coach (Kevin) Sumlin has given me at Texas A&M,” Cooper said in a release. “I look forward to getting to know our players and working with our staff. I have been across the field from the Aggies on a few occasions. I look forward to being a part of the Aggie family.”
Cooper recently served as interim head coach for Florida International after Ron Tuner was let go and has a lengthy resume from stops across the country. The veteran coach is also quite familiar with Aggies’ defensive coordinator John Chavis, having worked together at LSU from 2009-2011 where they developed several stars like Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson.
Not long ago, Nick Sheridan was throwing passes in the Big Ten as a Michigan quarterback. Now it appears he’s back in the conference coaching players to throw passes to beat the Wolverines.
The Indianapolis Star reports that Indiana is set to hire Sheridan as the team’s new quarterbacks coach, replacing Shawn Watson after he departed to become Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator on Thursday. The move comes just weeks after Sheridan was hired to coach tailbacks at Central Michigan last month but reunites him with mentor Mike DeBord, who coached Sheridan in Ann Arbor and recently took over as the Hoosiers’ offensive coordinator.
The pair also spent time at Tennessee, where DeBord was the play caller for the Vols and Sheridan had served as a graduate assistant in one of several coaching stops after concluding his career at Michigan in 2009.
And for those wondering, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan head to Bloomington on October 14 this season.
Head coach Tom Allen also completed the coaching staff for the 2017 season by adding Houston offensive line coach Darren Hiller for the same position in a move first reported by Fox Sports on Friday.
The #WakeyLeaks scandal just won’t die apparently.
According to CBS Sports, Louisville co-offensive coordinator Lonnie Galloway likely met with disgraced Wake Forest radio analyst Tommy Elrod the night before the Cardinals and the Demon Deacons played this past fall.
Phone records obtained also show that Galloway initiated a 25-minute phone call with Elrod three days before the game, which resulted in a 44-12 loss for Wake Forest in a contest that was far closer than the final score would indicate.
While head coach Bobby Petrino has maintained he had no knowledge of any contact or information exchanged between the two, Galloway was suspended for the Cardinals Citrus Bowl appearance against LSU. Elrod was eventually fired by the school for his involvement in giving information about game plans to multiple schools and coaches.
Ultimately, the ACC also stepped in on the matter and fined both Louisville and Virginia Tech for their involvement in the scandal that was one of the more bizarre ones to surface in college football the past few years.
A records request to a third school, Army, in the matter was also made by CBS Sports but an officer assigned to the case told the organization that an investigation were still being reviewed. As a result, you might not be able to close the book on #WakeyLeaks just yet.
Fresh off completing his first recruiting class at Illinois, Lovie Smith now has to turn his attention to recruiting a new coach.
The Illini announced Friday afternoon that linebackers coach Tim McGarigle would be leaving the staff and taking a job as a defensive quality control/linebackers coach with the Green Bay Packers.
“There is no doubt that Tim McGarigle is a rising star in the coaching fraternity,” Smith said in a statement. “As much as I would have been happy that he stayed on our staff, I would never want to stand in the way of a coach moving into a position he wanted to attain. Tim is a terrific defensive coach and excellent communicator. I have no doubt he’ll have a very successful career. We’ll try to fill this position as soon as possible with spring ball beginning Feb. 14.”
Smith, of course, coached for nine seasons with the Chicago Bears and had plenty of classic battles with current Packers coach Mike McCarthy. While staff departures to and from the NFL after National Signing Day are somewhat common, it’s not every time you see a staff member head out for a quality control job for a once former rival in the league.
McGarigle was originally brought on board in Campaign by former coach Bill Cubit back in January of 2016 but was retained in the same position when Smith was hired a few months later. He won’t have a lot of time to find a replacement however, as the team starts spring football in just a few days on February 14th.
For the fifth time in six years, Oklahoma State will be looking for a new offensive line coach. Reportedly.
Citing an unnamed source, Tulsa World is reporting that Mike Gundy has fired line coach Greg Adkins. ESPN.com subsequently confirmed the move. No reason for the dismissal was given.
Thus far the university has declined to address Adkins’ status with the football program moving forward.
The reported move does, though, come two days after the Cowboys signed just two linemen on that side of the ball after expecting to reel in twice that many. Whether losing two commitments played a role in Gundy’s apparent decision is unknown.
Adkins had just completed his second season in Stillwater.