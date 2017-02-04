Former four-star LB one of two leaving Gamecocks

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The annual post-signing day personnel attrition continues, with South Carolina the latest to see players who were on its 2016 roster depart.

The football program confirmed in a press release that a pair of linebackers, sophomore Jalen Dread and redshirt freshman Sherrod Pittman, have decided to leave Will Muschamp‘s squad. Pittman had previously announced* his departure via Twitter.

Thank you South Carolina for the experience I’ve recieved! 💯💯 — I Am Sherrod Pittman (@ROLLINGHARD_9) February 3, 2017

“After meeting with both Jalen and Sherrod, we mutually agreed to part ways,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish them both the best in the future.”

Pittman was a four-star member of the Gamecocks’ 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in three games last season.

Dread played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2015 then didn’t play at all this past season. He was a three-star member of the same class as Pittman.

(* the spelling is all his)