Houston reportedly hires former Tulane coach Chris Scelfo as new offensive line coach

One day before the Atlanta Falcons play in Super Bowl LI in Houston, a former assistant is expected to get a job in the same city.
According to the Houston Chronicle, ex-Falcons tight ends coach Chris Scelfo has been hired by Major Applewhite to coach the offensive line for the Cougars.
Scelfo most notably was the head coach at Tulane from 1998-2006, winning two bowl games with the Green Wave but otherwise posting a lackluster 37–57 record.
The post-Signing Day coaching moves are continuing through the weekend it appears but it didn’t take one SEC school all that long to find a replacement.
SEC Country’s Zach Abolverdi reports that Florida defensive backs coach Torrian Gray is set to join the Washington Redskins in a similar role under new coordinator Greg Manusky.
It seems the move was somewhat expected by Gators head coach Jim McElwain because not long after that bit of news surfaced, the school announced that the program would be hiring Corey Bell to fill Gray’s spot on the coaching staff.
Bell heads to Gainesville from USF, arriving in Tampa less than a month ago to join Charlie Strong’s staff. It appears his time with the Bulls was short lived however with the opportunity to join the team’s in-state rival that is coming off yet another SEC East title in 2016.
The hiring of Bell should provide a nice boost to the recruiting efforts of Florida as he’s a veteran coach in the sunshine state and spent the past two years coaching defensive backs at Florida Atlantic. Prior to that, he was a staff member for Gators defensive coordinator Randy Shannon when the two were at Miami.
A university panel has cleared four Minnesota football players of their involvement in an alleged sexual assault but upheld punishment for four others.
A female student was allegedly sexually assaulted following a football, which resulted in ten players being indefinitely suspended by the university and most of the team boycotting practices prior to the Holiday Bowl.
The Associated Press reports that the four players who were cleared were quarterback Seth Green running back Kobe McCrary, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerback Antonio Shenault. Three of the four faced a one-year suspension while Shenault was put on probation.
Others did not receive such favorable news as the panel upheld the expulsion of four others: defensive backs Ray Buford, KiAnte Hardin and Dior Johnson as well as defensive end Tamarion Johnson. A one-year suspension for Mark Williams was also upheld while tailback Carlton Djam had his punishment reduced from expulsion to a one-year suspension.
The decision by the panel likely concludes an ugly incident for the Gophers and allows the team to move forward under new coach P.J. Fleck. Of the players cleared and expected to return to the team, Green could be an option to take over at quarterback while Winfield was listed as a starter last season.
Players sitting out games in the postseason was one of the bigger storylines of last season and no decision was bigger than that of Leonard Fournette sitting out LSU’s bowl game against Louisville.
The star tailback is on his way to the NFL now and has apparently changed his tune as to the reason behind sitting out the game.
“To be honest, it really wasn’t my decision,” Fournette told NFL Network. “My coach brought me into the office. He told me ‘You have a lot on the line.’ He didn’t want me to play. I cried like a baby. It was hard for me. That was my first time not really traveling with the team and I couldn’t play in a game with my brothers. I’m going to miss them.”
The coach in question likely was Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron, who didn’t seem to need Fournette’s services in the team’s romp over the Cardinals. Still, it’s interesting for Fournette to say it was the coach’s decision to sit out after holding a press conference to announce the decision and citing his health as the biggest reason he missed the bowl and that he would have played if he could have.
Perhaps Orgeron knew something about the ankle injury that Fournette did not or he simply was being really protective of his star player but it seems this story isn’t going to go away with the NFL Combine rapidly approaching.
The NCAA announced late Friday night that they had reached an agreement to settle a grant-in-aid class-action lawsuit that was brought against the association and member conferences.
As a result, a whopping $208.7 million from the NCAA reserves will go toward a fund that will pay former FBS football players plus men’s and women’s basketball players. Each person covered by the lawsuit, which includes those that went to school from 2009 through the 2016-17 academic year, will receive money up to the cost of attendance.
While it’s too early to say what each player will be able to claim, that should result in a four figure check headed their way in the coming months and years.
The lawsuit in question was brought by former West Virginia running back Shawne Alston and is the second successful case to challenge the NCAA on cost of attendance. The NCAA is not done in court with the proposed settlement however, as the organization is still entangled in the Ed O’Bannon lawsuit and fighting off another suit from lawyer Jeffrey Kessler as well.
Still, it was quite a victory for student-athletes with the news coming the Alston case had reached a settlement in a move that should result in a rather nice chunk of change headed their way.