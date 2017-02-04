Kansas sees second QB leave in less than a month

Last month, Ryan Willis announced his decision to transfer from Kansas to Virginia Tech. Less than four weeks later, Deondre Ford is following his former teammate out the KU quarterbacks room door.

Via Twitter, Ford announced that he has decided to take his leave of David Beaty‘s football program and ply his quarterbacking wares elsewhere. The opportunity for a better shot at playing time triggered the decision.

“I want to thank coach Beaty for giving me the opportunity to look at more options for my future,” Ford wrote in a portion of his missive. “I will always be grateful for him and his staff”

Excited that I will be transferring from the University of Kansas. With two years left of eligibility. Happy about the future. pic.twitter.com/R7uE4x69ag — Deondre Ford (@08deondreford) February 3, 2017

Ford, who is leaving Lawrence as a graduate transfer, will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he ultimately lands as he was granted a medical hardship waiver for the 2015 season.

Coming to KU from the JUCO ranks, Ford started one game his first season in 2015. Last season, he didn’t play a single down.

The depth chart likely played a very significant role in the decisions of both Ford and Willis.

Redshirt freshman Carter Stanley took over as the starter for the three last games of the 2016 season and is pencilled in as the starter heading into the offseason. KU also added Peyton Bender, a transfer from Washington State by way of the junior college ranks who’s eligible to play immediately in 2017 and will pose a stiff test for the incumbent.