Kansas sees second QB leave in less than a month

Last month, Ryan Willis announced his decision to transfer from Kansas to Virginia Tech. Less than four weeks later, Deondre Ford is following his former teammate out the KU quarterbacks room door.
Via Twitter, Ford announced that he has decided to take his leave of David Beaty‘s football program and ply his quarterbacking wares elsewhere. The opportunity for a better shot at playing time triggered the decision.
“I want to thank coach Beaty for giving me the opportunity to look at more options for my future,” Ford wrote in a portion of his missive. “I will always be grateful for him and his staff”
Ford, who is leaving Lawrence as a graduate transfer, will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he ultimately lands as he was granted a medical hardship waiver for the 2015 season.
Coming to KU from the JUCO ranks, Ford started one game his first season in 2015. Last season, he didn’t play a single down.
The depth chart likely played a very significant role in the decisions of both Ford and Willis.
Redshirt freshman Carter Stanley took over as the starter for the three last games of the 2016 season and is pencilled in as the starter heading into the offseason. KU also added Peyton Bender, a transfer from Washington State by way of the junior college ranks who’s eligible to play immediately in 2017 and will pose a stiff test for the incumbent.
The annual post-signing day personnel attrition continues, with South Carolina the latest to see players who were on its 2016 roster depart.
The football program confirmed in a press release that a pair of linebackers, sophomore Jalen Dread and redshirt freshman Sherrod Pittman, have decided to leave Will Muschamp‘s squad. Pittman had previously announced* his departure via Twitter.
“After meeting with both Jalen and Sherrod, we mutually agreed to part ways,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish them both the best in the future.”
Pittman was a four-star member of the Gamecocks’ 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in three games last season.
Dread played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2015 then didn’t play at all this past season. He was a three-star member of the same class as Pittman.
(* the spelling is all his)
One of the most experienced and productive members on the defensive side of the ball for Western Kentucky has decided to leave the Hilltoppers.
Late this past week, WKU confirmed that T.J. McCollum has opted to transfer out of the football program. As the linebacker is leaving Bowling Green as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2017 for his final season of eligibility.
That said, there are restrictions on where McCollum can transfer. Despite being a grad transfer, he won’t be permitted to move on to any Conference USA school or any teams on WKU’s 2017 non-conference schedule — Eastern Kentucky, Illinois, Ball State and Vanderbilt.
Regardless of where he lands, McCollum’s new team will be getting a very experienced and productive player.
Originally a UAB signee, McCollum transferred to WKU after the 2014 season when that program was, temporarily as it turned out, shuttered.
The past two seasons, McCollum started 26 games for WKU. In 2015, he led the Hilltoppers in tackles and tackles for loss; in 2016, he was third in the former category and seventh in the latter.
McCollum was also one of three defensive captains for the 2016 season.
Not long ago, Nick Sheridan was throwing passes in the Big Ten as a Michigan quarterback. Now it appears he’s back in the conference coaching players to throw passes to beat the Wolverines.
The Indianapolis Star reports that Indiana is set to hire Sheridan as the team’s new quarterbacks coach, replacing Shawn Watson after he departed to become Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator on Thursday. The move comes just weeks after Sheridan was hired to coach tailbacks at Central Michigan last month but reunites him with mentor Mike DeBord, who coached Sheridan in Ann Arbor and recently took over as the Hoosiers’ offensive coordinator.
The pair also spent time at Tennessee, where DeBord was the play caller for the Vols and Sheridan had served as a graduate assistant in one of several coaching stops after concluding his career at Michigan in 2009.
And for those wondering, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan head to Bloomington on October 14 this season.
Head coach Tom Allen also completed the coaching staff for the 2017 season by adding Houston offensive line coach Darren Hiller for the same position in a move first reported by Fox Sports on Friday.
Coaching announcements have been coming fast and furious since the conclusion of National Signing Day and the latest move became official in College Station after several days of rumors.
Texas A&M officially named Ron Cooper as the team’s new secondary coach on Friday, formally replacing Terry Joseph after he departed for the same position at North Carolina.
“I am excited about the opportunity Coach (Kevin) Sumlin has given me at Texas A&M,” Cooper said in a release. “I look forward to getting to know our players and working with our staff. I have been across the field from the Aggies on a few occasions. I look forward to being a part of the Aggie family.”
Cooper recently served as interim head coach for Florida International after Ron Tuner was let go and has a lengthy resume from stops across the country. The veteran coach is also quite familiar with Aggies’ defensive coordinator John Chavis, having worked together at LSU from 2009-2011 where they developed several stars like Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson.