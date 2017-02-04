Ken O’Keefe returns to Iowa coaching staff

A blast from Iowa’s football past has made a return to Iowa City.

The football program announced Friday that Kirk Ferentz has brought back one of his long-time assistants, Ken O’Keefe, to be part of his 2017 coaching staff. O’Keefe’s official capacity this time around will be quarterbacks coach.

From 1999-2011, O’Keefe served as not only the Hawkeyes’ quarterbacks coach but the offensive coordinator as well.

“We are pleased to have Ken rejoin our coaching staff in this position,” said Ferentz in a statement. “Ken is an excellent teacher who brings a wealth of college and NFL coaching experience to our staff. During Ken’s years in our program, the individual growth and overall performance of our quarterbacks played a major role in the success of our football team. Ken is a key addition to our staff moving forward. He is an outstanding person and a perfect fit to our staff.”

“I am excited to return to Iowa as quarterbacks coach,” said O’Keefe. “I look forward to working with Kirk Ferentz again, and the entire coaching staff. I gained valuable experience in Miami the last five years, but at the same time I am anxious to return to coaching and working with college players, and being back on campus at the University of Iowa.”

O’Keefe had spent the past five seasons with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins after leaving the Hawkeyes in February of 2012. Iowa has been his only stop at the FBS level.