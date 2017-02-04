Leonard Fournette says sitting out of LSU bowl game was coach’s decision

Players sitting out games in the postseason was one of the bigger storylines of last season and no decision was bigger than that of Leonard Fournette sitting out LSU’s bowl game against Louisville.
The star tailback is on his way to the NFL now and has apparently changed his tune as to the reason behind sitting out the game.
“To be honest, it really wasn’t my decision,” Fournette told NFL Network. “My coach brought me into the office. He told me ‘You have a lot on the line.’ He didn’t want me to play. I cried like a baby. It was hard for me. That was my first time not really traveling with the team and I couldn’t play in a game with my brothers. I’m going to miss them.”
The coach in question likely was Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron, who didn’t seem to need Fournette’s services in the team’s romp over the Cardinals. Still, it’s interesting for Fournette to say it was the coach’s decision to sit out after holding a press conference to announce the decision and citing his health as the biggest reason he missed the bowl and that he would have played if he could have.
Perhaps Orgeron knew something about the ankle injury that Fournette did not or he simply was being really protective of his star player but it seems this story isn’t going to go away with the NFL Combine rapidly approaching.
A university panel has cleared four Minnesota football players of their involvement in an alleged sexual assault but upheld punishment for four others.
A female student was allegedly sexually assaulted following a football, which resulted in ten players being indefinitely suspended by the university and most of the team boycotting practices prior to the Holiday Bowl.
The Associated Press reports that the four players who were cleared were quarterback Seth Green running back Kobe McCrary, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerback Antonio Shenault. Three of the four faced a one-year suspension while Shenault was put on probation.
Others did not receive such favorable news as the panel upheld the expulsion of four others: defensive backs Ray Buford, KiAnte Hardin and Dior Johnson as well as defensive end Tamarion Johnson. A one-year suspension for Mark Williams was also upheld while tailback Carlton Djam had his punishment reduced from expulsion to a one-year suspension.
The decision by the panel likely concludes an ugly incident for the Gophers and allows the team to move forward under new coach P.J. Fleck. Of the players cleared and expected to return to the team, Green could be an option to take over at quarterback while Winfield was listed as a starter last season.
The NCAA announced late Friday night that they had reached an agreement to settle a grant-in-aid class-action lawsuit that was brought against the association and member conferences.
As a result, a whopping $208.7 million from the NCAA reserves will go toward a fund that will pay former FBS football players plus men’s and women’s basketball players. Each person covered by the lawsuit, which includes those that went to school from 2009 through the 2016-17 academic year, will receive money up to the cost of attendance.
While it’s too early to say what each player will be able to claim, that should result in a four figure check headed their way in the coming months and years.
The lawsuit in question was brought by former West Virginia running back Shawne Alston and is the second successful case to challenge the NCAA on cost of attendance. The NCAA is not done in court with the proposed settlement however, as the organization is still entangled in the Ed O’Bannon lawsuit and fighting off another suit from lawyer Jeffrey Kessler as well.
Still, it was quite a victory for student-athletes with the news coming the Alston case had reached a settlement in a move that should result in a rather nice chunk of change headed their way.
A blast from Iowa’s football past has made a return to Iowa City.
The football program announced Friday that Kirk Ferentz has brought back one of his long-time assistants, Ken O’Keefe, to be part of his 2017 coaching staff. O’Keefe’s official capacity this time around will be quarterbacks coach.
From 1999-2011, O’Keefe served as not only the Hawkeyes’ quarterbacks coach but the offensive coordinator as well.
“We are pleased to have Ken rejoin our coaching staff in this position,” said Ferentz in a statement. “Ken is an excellent teacher who brings a wealth of college and NFL coaching experience to our staff. During Ken’s years in our program, the individual growth and overall performance of our quarterbacks played a major role in the success of our football team. Ken is a key addition to our staff moving forward. He is an outstanding person and a perfect fit to our staff.”
“I am excited to return to Iowa as quarterbacks coach,” said O’Keefe. “I look forward to working with Kirk Ferentz again, and the entire coaching staff. I gained valuable experience in Miami the last five years, but at the same time I am anxious to return to coaching and working with college players, and being back on campus at the University of Iowa.”
O’Keefe had spent the past five seasons with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins after leaving the Hawkeyes in February of 2012. Iowa has been his only stop at the FBS level.
The annual post-signing day personnel attrition continues, with South Carolina the latest to see players who were on its 2016 roster depart.
The football program confirmed in a press release that a pair of linebackers, sophomore Jalen Dread and redshirt freshman Sherrod Pittman, have decided to leave Will Muschamp‘s squad. Pittman had previously announced* his departure via Twitter.
“After meeting with both Jalen and Sherrod, we mutually agreed to part ways,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish them both the best in the future.”
Pittman was a four-star member of the Gamecocks’ 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in three games last season.
Dread played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2015 then didn’t play at all this past season. He was a three-star member of the same class as Pittman.
(* the spelling is all his)