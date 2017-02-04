Minnesota panel clears four football players in sexual assault case, upholds punishment for others

A university panel has cleared four Minnesota football players of their involvement in an alleged sexual assault but upheld punishment for four others.

A female student was allegedly sexually assaulted following a football, which resulted in ten players being indefinitely suspended by the university and most of the team boycotting practices prior to the Holiday Bowl.

The Associated Press reports that the four players who were cleared were quarterback Seth Green running back Kobe McCrary, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerback Antonio Shenault. Three of the four faced a one-year suspension while Shenault was put on probation.

Others did not receive such favorable news as the panel upheld the expulsion of four others: defensive backs Ray Buford, KiAnte Hardin and Dior Johnson as well as defensive end Tamarion Johnson. A one-year suspension for Mark Williams was also upheld while tailback Carlton Djam had his punishment reduced from expulsion to a one-year suspension.

The decision by the panel likely concludes an ugly incident for the Gophers and allows the team to move forward under new coach P.J. Fleck. Of the players cleared and expected to return to the team, Green could be an option to take over at quarterback while Winfield was listed as a starter last season.