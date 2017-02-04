NCAA agrees to pay $208.7 million in cost of attendance lawsuit settlement

The NCAA announced late Friday night that they had reached an agreement to settle a grant-in-aid class-action lawsuit that was brought against the association and member conferences.

As a result, a whopping $208.7 million from the NCAA reserves will go toward a fund that will pay former FBS football players plus men’s and women’s basketball players. Each person covered by the lawsuit, which includes those that went to school from 2009 through the 2016-17 academic year, will receive money up to the cost of attendance.

While it’s too early to say what each player will be able to claim, that should result in a four figure check headed their way in the coming months and years.

The lawsuit in question was brought by former West Virginia running back Shawne Alston and is the second successful case to challenge the NCAA on cost of attendance. The NCAA is not done in court with the proposed settlement however, as the organization is still entangled in the Ed O’Bannon lawsuit and fighting off another suit from lawyer Jeffrey Kessler as well.

Still, it was quite a victory for student-athletes with the news coming the Alston case had reached a settlement in a move that should result in a rather nice chunk of change headed their way.