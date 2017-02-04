NCAA agrees to pay $208.7 million in cost of attendance lawsuit settlement

The NCAA announced late Friday night that they had reached an agreement to settle a grant-in-aid class-action lawsuit that was brought against the association and member conferences.
As a result, a whopping $208.7 million from the NCAA reserves will go toward a fund that will pay former FBS football players plus men’s and women’s basketball players. Each person covered by the lawsuit, which includes those that went to school from 2009 through the 2016-17 academic year, will receive money up to the cost of attendance.
While it’s too early to say what each player will be able to claim, that should result in a four figure check headed their way in the coming months and years.
The lawsuit in question was brought by former West Virginia running back Shawne Alston and is the second successful case to challenge the NCAA on cost of attendance. The NCAA is not done in court with the proposed settlement however, as the organization is still entangled in the Ed O’Bannon lawsuit and fighting off another suit from lawyer Jeffrey Kessler as well.
Still, it was quite a victory for student-athletes with the news coming the Alston case had reached a settlement in a move that should result in a rather nice chunk of change headed their way.
A blast from Iowa’s football past has made a return to Iowa City.
The football program announced Friday that Kirk Ferentz has brought back one of his long-time assistants, Ken O’Keefe, to be part of his 2017 coaching staff. O’Keefe’s official capacity this time around will be quarterbacks coach.
From 1999-2011, O’Keefe served as not only the Hawkeyes’ quarterbacks coach but the offensive coordinator as well.
“We are pleased to have Ken rejoin our coaching staff in this position,” said Ferentz in a statement. “Ken is an excellent teacher who brings a wealth of college and NFL coaching experience to our staff. During Ken’s years in our program, the individual growth and overall performance of our quarterbacks played a major role in the success of our football team. Ken is a key addition to our staff moving forward. He is an outstanding person and a perfect fit to our staff.”
“I am excited to return to Iowa as quarterbacks coach,” said O’Keefe. “I look forward to working with Kirk Ferentz again, and the entire coaching staff. I gained valuable experience in Miami the last five years, but at the same time I am anxious to return to coaching and working with college players, and being back on campus at the University of Iowa.”
O’Keefe had spent the past five seasons with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins after leaving the Hawkeyes in February of 2012. Iowa has been his only stop at the FBS level.
The annual post-signing day personnel attrition continues, with South Carolina the latest to see players who were on its 2016 roster depart.
The football program confirmed in a press release that a pair of linebackers, sophomore Jalen Dread and redshirt freshman Sherrod Pittman, have decided to leave Will Muschamp‘s squad. Pittman had previously announced* his departure via Twitter.
“After meeting with both Jalen and Sherrod, we mutually agreed to part ways,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish them both the best in the future.”
Pittman was a four-star member of the Gamecocks’ 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in three games last season.
Dread played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2015 then didn’t play at all this past season. He was a three-star member of the same class as Pittman.
(* the spelling is all his)
Last month, Ryan Willis announced his decision to transfer from Kansas to Virginia Tech. Less than four weeks later, Deondre Ford is following his former teammate out the KU quarterbacks room door.
Via Twitter, Ford announced that he has decided to take his leave of David Beaty‘s football program and ply his quarterbacking wares elsewhere. The opportunity for a better shot at playing time triggered the decision.
“I want to thank coach Beaty for giving me the opportunity to look at more options for my future,” Ford wrote in a portion of his missive. “I will always be grateful for him and his staff”
Ford, who is leaving Lawrence as a graduate transfer, will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he ultimately lands as he was granted a medical hardship waiver for the 2015 season.
Coming to KU from the JUCO ranks, Ford started one game his first season in 2015. Last season, he didn’t play a single down.
The depth chart likely played a very significant role in the decisions of both Ford and Willis.
Redshirt freshman Carter Stanley took over as the starter for the three last games of the 2016 season and is pencilled in as the starter heading into the offseason. KU also added Peyton Bender, a transfer from Washington State by way of the junior college ranks who’s eligible to play immediately in 2017 and will pose a stiff test for the incumbent.
One of the most experienced and productive members on the defensive side of the ball for Western Kentucky has decided to leave the Hilltoppers.
Late this past week, WKU confirmed that T.J. McCollum has opted to transfer out of the football program. As the linebacker is leaving Bowling Green as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2017 for his final season of eligibility.
That said, there are restrictions on where McCollum can transfer. Despite being a grad transfer, he won’t be permitted to move on to any Conference USA school or any teams on WKU’s 2017 non-conference schedule — Eastern Kentucky, Illinois, Ball State and Vanderbilt.
Regardless of where he lands, McCollum’s new team will be getting a very experienced and productive player.
Originally a UAB signee, McCollum transferred to WKU after the 2014 season when that program was, temporarily as it turned out, shuttered.
The past two seasons, McCollum started 26 games for WKU. In 2015, he led the Hilltoppers in tackles and tackles for loss; in 2016, he was third in the former category and seventh in the latter.
McCollum was also one of three defensive captains for the 2016 season.