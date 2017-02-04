Starting LB T.J. McCollum leaving WKU as grad transfer

One of the most experienced and productive members on the defensive side of the ball for Western Kentucky has decided to leave the Hilltoppers.

Late this past week, WKU confirmed that T.J. McCollum has opted to transfer out of the football program. As the linebacker is leaving Bowling Green as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2017 for his final season of eligibility.

That said, there are restrictions on where McCollum can transfer. Despite being a grad transfer, he won’t be permitted to move on to any Conference USA school or any teams on WKU’s 2017 non-conference schedule — Eastern Kentucky, Illinois, Ball State and Vanderbilt.

Regardless of where he lands, McCollum’s new team will be getting a very experienced and productive player.

Originally a UAB signee, McCollum transferred to WKU after the 2014 season when that program was, temporarily as it turned out, shuttered.

The past two seasons, McCollum started 26 games for WKU. In 2015, he led the Hilltoppers in tackles and tackles for loss; in 2016, he was third in the former category and seventh in the latter.

McCollum was also one of three defensive captains for the 2016 season.