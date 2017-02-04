With one assistant reportedly on the way to the NFL, Florida snags coach from USF

The post-Signing Day coaching moves are continuing through the weekend it appears but it didn’t take one SEC school all that long to find a replacement.

SEC Country’s Zach Abolverdi reports that Florida defensive backs coach Torrian Gray is set to join the Washington Redskins in a similar role under new coordinator Greg Manusky.

It seems the move was somewhat expected by Gators head coach Jim McElwain because not long after that bit of news surfaced, the school announced that the program would be hiring Corey Bell to fill Gray’s spot on the coaching staff.

Bell heads to Gainesville from USF, arriving in Tampa less than a month ago to join Charlie Strong’s staff. It appears his time with the Bulls was short lived however with the opportunity to join the team’s in-state rival that is coming off yet another SEC East title in 2016.

The hiring of Bell should provide a nice boost to the recruiting efforts of Florida as he’s a veteran coach in the sunshine state and spent the past two years coaching defensive backs at Florida Atlantic. Prior to that, he was a staff member for Gators defensive coordinator Randy Shannon when the two were at Miami.