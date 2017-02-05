Arizona assistant Tony Dews reportedly headed back for second stint at West Virginia

The country roads have taken back another.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Arizona assistant Tony Dews will be returning to Morgantown and is expected to take the spot of former West Virginia running backs coach JaJuan Seider, who recently left for the same position at Florida.

Dews is no stranger to the program even if he hasn’t worked much with Mountaineers head coach Dana Holgorsen. In addition to being a graduate assistant at the school, he also served under Rich Rodriguez as a full-time assistant several years ago. Interestingly, Dews has not coached running backs before so he will either be in charge of a new position group or there may be some shuffling of roles on the staff in the coming weeks.

The move is the second departure from Rodriguez’ staff at Arizona this offseason and may hamper the team’s recruiting given Dews’ reputation for landing prospects. The good news for the Wildcats, at least, is that National Signing Day is already in the books for 2017 and there’s plenty of time to find a replacement for the Wildcats.