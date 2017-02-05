Report: Charlie Strong hires West Virginia coach for spot on USF staff

The coaching carousel never stops, not even on Super Bowl Sunday.

West Virginia beat writer Mike Casazza tweets that the Mountaineers have an opening on the coaching staff after cornerbacks coach Danny ‘Blue’ Adams appears to be headed for a similar position at South Florida with head coach Charlie Strong.

While it was assumed that Dana Holgorsen’s staff was complete after the hiring of Tony Dews from Arizona, that will not be the case as he needs one more assistant to round out his set of coaches.

On the surface, it’s a bit odd an assistant would leave a Power Five job for one in the American Athletic Conference but Adams is a Miami native and is very familiar with the Sunshine State from his days as a player with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as a stint as an assistant with the Miami Dolphins.

USF recently lost defensive backs coach Corey Bell to Florida so it’s presumed that’s the role that Adams will take over when he gets to Tampa.