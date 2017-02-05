Rudy Ruettiger’s Notre Dame helmet, jersey fetch six-figures at auction

He was five foot nothing, 100 and nothing, and he had barely a speck of athletic ability, but boy was his jersey valuable.
Former Notre Dame walk-on Rudy Ruettiger, best known for his story told in the movie Rudy, auctioned off the helmet and jersey from the Irish on Saturday and collected a whopping $241,500 for the two items, per the Associated Press.
The auction for the items was held in conjunction with Super Bowl LI down in Houston, with a portion of the proceeds being turned over to NFL charities. The AP did not note who won the two items or (or paid the six figures), but safe to say they’ve seen the movie more than once and wanted in on a piece of history.
Ruettiger famously recorded a sack during the team’s last game of the 1975 season against Georgia Tech, leading to him being carried off the field by his fellow players in one of the more memorable moments of the program involving a walk-on. The helmet and jersey were kept at Ruettiger’s father’s house but were placed back in his possession after his father’s passing.
Three-quarters of a million dollars is a pretty hefty price for a walk-on’s game used jersey but given the history of the story, it was certainly all worth it for one Notre Dame fan.
The country roads have taken back another.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Arizona assistant Tony Dews will be returning to Morgantown and is expected to take the spot of former West Virginia running backs coach JaJuan Seider, who recently left for the same position at Florida.
Dews is no stranger to the program even if he hasn’t worked much with Mountaineers head coach Dana Holgorsen. In addition to being a graduate assistant at the school, he also served under Rich Rodriguez as a full-time assistant several years ago. Interestingly, Dews has not coached running backs before so he will either be in charge of a new position group or there may be some shuffling of roles on the staff in the coming weeks.
The move is the second departure from Rodriguez’ staff at Arizona this offseason and may hamper the team’s recruiting given Dews’ reputation for landing prospects. The good news for the Wildcats, at least, is that National Signing Day is already in the books for 2017 and there’s plenty of time to find a replacement for the Wildcats.
One day before the Atlanta Falcons play in Super Bowl LI in Houston, a former assistant is expected to get a job in the same city.
According to the Houston Chronicle, ex-Falcons tight ends coach Chris Scelfo has been hired by Major Applewhite to coach the offensive line for the Cougars.
Scelfo most notably was the head coach at Tulane from 1998-2006, winning two bowl games with the Green Wave but otherwise posting a lackluster 37–57 record.
The post-Signing Day coaching moves are continuing through the weekend it appears but it didn’t take one SEC school all that long to find a replacement.
SEC Country’s Zach Abolverdi reports that Florida defensive backs coach Torrian Gray is set to join the Washington Redskins in a similar role under new coordinator Greg Manusky.
It seems the move was somewhat expected by Gators head coach Jim McElwain because not long after that bit of news surfaced, the school announced that the program would be hiring Corey Bell to fill Gray’s spot on the coaching staff.
Bell heads to Gainesville from USF, arriving in Tampa less than a month ago to join Charlie Strong’s staff. It appears his time with the Bulls was short lived however with the opportunity to join the team’s in-state rival that is coming off yet another SEC East title in 2016.
The hiring of Bell should provide a nice boost to the recruiting efforts of Florida as he’s a veteran coach in the sunshine state and spent the past two years coaching defensive backs at Florida Atlantic. Prior to that, he was a staff member for Gators defensive coordinator Randy Shannon when the two were at Miami.
A university panel has cleared four Minnesota football players of their involvement in an alleged sexual assault but upheld punishment for four others.
A female student was allegedly sexually assaulted following a football, which resulted in ten players being indefinitely suspended by the university and most of the team boycotting practices prior to the Holiday Bowl.
The Associated Press reports that the four players who were cleared were quarterback Seth Green running back Kobe McCrary, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerback Antonio Shenault. Three of the four faced a one-year suspension while Shenault was put on probation.
Others did not receive such favorable news as the panel upheld the expulsion of four others: defensive backs Ray Buford, KiAnte Hardin and Dior Johnson as well as defensive end Tamarion Johnson. A one-year suspension for Mark Williams was also upheld while tailback Carlton Djam had his punishment reduced from expulsion to a one-year suspension.
The decision by the panel likely concludes an ugly incident for the Gophers and allows the team to move forward under new coach P.J. Fleck. Of the players cleared and expected to return to the team, Green could be an option to take over at quarterback while Winfield was listed as a starter last season.