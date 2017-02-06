Another South Carolina Gamecock decides to transfer

For whatever reason, the personnel attrition train has made an inordinate amount of stops in Columbia the past month or so.

On his Twitter account Monday night, Boosie Whitlow confirmed that he has decided to transfer from South Carolina and will be “furthering my education else where (sic).” No reason for deciding to move on from the Gamecocks was given.

As a three-star 2015 freshman, Whitlow started three of the 12 games in which he played. He was credited with five tackles for loss that initial season, but didn’t see any action in 2016.

Whitlow is at least the sixth Gamecock to leave the football program since the calendar flipped from 2016 to 2017.

In early January, USC announced that three players — running back David Williams, wide receiver Jamari Smith and defensive back Jasper Sasser — “have elected to forego their final year of eligibility at South Carolina and will not return for their senior season in 2017.” Just shy of a month later, the university announced that a pair of linebackers, sophomore Jalen Dread and redshirt freshman Sherrod Pittman, had decided to leave as well.