Baylor football staffer arrested in prostitution sting

With the Baylor football program mired in the midst of an ongoing and lingering sexual assault scandal, the Baptist university has yet another controversy with which to deal, with the Waco Tribune reporting that 33-year-old Brandon Washington was arrested early Saturday morning. Specifically, the assistant strength & conditioning coach for the Bears football program was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of solicitation of prostitution.

The arrest was part of a sting operation conducted by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department.

Washington was a part of new head coach Matt Rhule‘s staff at Temple, following his boss from Philadelphia to Waco. His time at BU was short-lived, however, as Washington saw his employment immediately terminated as a result of the arrest.

“When we arrived at Baylor we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program,” Rhule said in a statement. “Brandon’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values.”