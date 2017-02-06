Kansas currently claims a top-10 recruiting class for 2018

Evaluating recruiting rankings in early February, when the players in question won’t sign for a day more than a full calendar year, is about as useful as judging a marathon after the first 100 yards. It’s pretty much never notable.

Except in this case, the proverbial marathon here is the Olympic marathon, and the runner in front hopped his way to the front of the lead in a potato sack.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Kansas currently leads the Big 12 and ranks ninth nationally for the recruiting class of 2018. Kansas — KANSAS! — is one spot behind LSU and three notches ahead of Alabama as of this writing. The Jayhawks’ class consists of seven members at this point, including 4-star wide receiver JaMarr Chase, 4-star wide receiver Devonta Jason and 4-star Corione Harris. All three players hail from Louisiana, and all three committed on Saturday.

In fact, KU landed six commitments on Saturday and one more today, and all but one of their seven pledges (quarterback Clayton Tune) are from Louisiana.

Ku was lit today🔴🔵🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/EPKFAW8h9A — Daniel Parker Jr (@LuhhDaniel) February 4, 2017

Ku was lit🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/c3ac3r8g0R — Cartez Crook Jones (@CrookCartez) February 4, 2017

Can KU hold off the Olympic marathoners charging behind them? It’s too early to say, but the Jayhawks will definitely need to lose the potato sack and start running like the rest of their peers for the first time in a decade.