Louisville CB Alphonso Carter suspended after gun charge

Louisville has suspended defensive back Alphonso Carter after he was arrested after a December traffic stop turned into a felony gun charge. A Jefferson (Ky.) District Court citation says Carter was pulled over when a Louisville Metro Police officer found a loaded handgun underneath his driver’s seat, for which Carter did not have a permit.

Louisville says it first learned of the incident today.

“We had no previous knowledge of these charges until earlier today, and upon learning of these charges, Alphonso Carter has been suspended indefinitely from all football activities,” Bobby Petrino said in a statement to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

He is charged with tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony.

Carter traveled to the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl but did not play in the game due to an injury.

Incidentally, Petrino spoke at the Citrus Bowl press conference about his team’s zero-tolerance policy with guns.

“Every player on our team knows that you cannot have a gun and cannot have it on campus,” he said. “It is a crime to have a gun on campus. You’re dismissed from campus immediately.”

A junior from Fort Washington, Md., who arrived at Louisville via Iowa Western Community College, Carter played in 11 games in 2016 and recorded two tackles.