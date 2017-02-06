Maryland makes hiring of Kentucky’s Jimmy Brumbaugh official

After losing an assistant to a head-coaching job at the FCS level, DJ Durkin has looked to the SEC to fill the hole.
Following up on reports that surfaced over the weekend, Maryland officially announced Monday that Jimmy Brumbaugh has been added to Durkin’s Maryland coaching staff. Brumbaugh will coach the Terrapins’ defensive line as well as carry the title of co-defensive coordinator.
He replaces Mike London, who left last month to become the head coach at Howard.
“Jimmy is an outstanding football coach and I’m thrilled that he’ll be joining our staff,” a statement from the Terps’ head coach began. “He has had a great deal of success everywhere he’s been, winning a conference championship as a player and a national championship while on the LSU staff. He has a track record of developing players and preparing them for the next level. I’m excited to see the immediate impact he’ll have working with our defense.”
The past four seasons (2013-16), Brumbaugh had served as Kentucky’s defensive line coach. Prior to that, he was a full-time assistant at Syracuse from 2010-11.
While it may not contribute much to the win-loss column, Rutgers is expected to undergo a bit of an overhaul on the uniform front.
NJ.com is reporting that the Scarlet Knight’s deal with Nike is set to expire in June and that the school will be switching over to Adidas at that time in a six-year pact worth as much as $10 million in cash and clothes.
That nearly doubles the total amount the school received under their previous deal. While money was no doubt a factor in the switch over, it certainly seems as though Rutgers’ on the field struggles since their move to the Big Ten (in all sports) contributed to Nike not exactly jumping to renew ties:
Sources say the Nike renewal deal never gained serious traction. Although Nike had the right of first refusal, the Oregon-based shoe company declined that option, a source said. Nike’s offer to Rutgers was to keep Rutgers’ annual compensation at $1.1 million, according to multiple sources
Perhaps most notable out of the report was the fact that the school tried to pitch Under Armour on ponying up some big bucks and then creating a rivalry game — complete with a trophy — with Big Ten foe Maryland, one of the flagship schools of the Baltimore-based company. Apparently executives decided it wasn’t worth it, allowing the program to move on to Adidas.
Either way, expect a new set of uniforms on the Scarlet Knights next season with a decidedly different look from what they’ve shown recently.
Not surprisingly, Brady Hoke didn’t remain unemployed for long.
Brought in last year to resurrect Oregon’s defense, Hoke was instead summarily dismissed after one season with the Ducks, with his brief coordinating tenure in Eugene perfectly summed up by the university president’s parting shot. Less than two months later, it appears Hoke is headed to the SEC to continue his coaching career.
This would mark Hoke’s first job in that conference when it comes to fruition. It would also mark his first stint as a position coach since he coached the same unit at Michigan from 1995-2002. He of course went on to become the head coach with the Wolverines from 2011-14.
Hoke would replace Steve Stripling, whose contract with the Vols expired and won’t be renewed.
Devin Asiasi played his high school football on the Left Coast. It appears that the tight end will now look to continue his collegiate playing career in that part of the country as well.
Citing what they described as “a reputable source,” 247Sports.com reported over the weekend that Asiasi is considering a transfer from Michigan. Specifically, the website writes, “Asiasi is in the early process of seeking a transfer to attend school… on his native West Coast.”
Other than seemingly wanting to be closer to home, no reason as to why Asiasi is considering a transfer from Ann Arbor was given.
USC and UCLA are currently rumored to be among Asiasi’s potential landing spots. One of Asiasi’s former high school teammates, Boss Tagaloa, plays defensive tackle for the Bruins and the two players had talked of going to the same school when they were recruits. The Trojans were a finalist before Asiasi opted for the Wolverines as well.
As a 6-3, 287-pound true freshman last season, Asiasi played in all 13 games. He caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.
A four-star recruit in last year’s class coming out of high school at Concord De La Salle High School, Asiasi was rated as the No. 3 tight end in the country and the No. 12 player at any position in the state of California. In addition to UM, USC and UCLA, Asiasi held offers from, among others, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington.
The coaching carousel never stops, not even on Super Bowl Sunday.
West Virginia beat writer Mike Casazza tweets that the Mountaineers have an opening on the coaching staff after cornerbacks coach Danny ‘Blue’ Adams appears to be headed for a similar position at South Florida with head coach Charlie Strong.
While it was assumed that Dana Holgorsen’s staff was complete after the hiring of Tony Dews from Arizona, that will not be the case as he needs one more assistant to round out his set of coaches.
On the surface, it’s a bit odd an assistant would leave a Power Five job for one in the American Athletic Conference but Adams is a Miami native and is very familiar with the Sunshine State from his days as a player with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as a stint as an assistant with the Miami Dolphins.
USF recently lost defensive backs coach Corey Bell to Florida so it’s presumed that’s the role that Adams will take over when he gets to Tampa.