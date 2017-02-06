Maryland makes hiring of Kentucky’s Jimmy Brumbaugh official

After losing an assistant to a head-coaching job at the FCS level, DJ Durkin has looked to the SEC to fill the hole.

Following up on reports that surfaced over the weekend, Maryland officially announced Monday that Jimmy Brumbaugh has been added to Durkin’s Maryland coaching staff. Brumbaugh will coach the Terrapins’ defensive line as well as carry the title of co-defensive coordinator.

He replaces Mike London, who left last month to become the head coach at Howard.

“Jimmy is an outstanding football coach and I’m thrilled that he’ll be joining our staff,” a statement from the Terps’ head coach began. “He has had a great deal of success everywhere he’s been, winning a conference championship as a player and a national championship while on the LSU staff. He has a track record of developing players and preparing them for the next level. I’m excited to see the immediate impact he’ll have working with our defense.”

The past four seasons (2013-16), Brumbaugh had served as Kentucky’s defensive line coach. Prior to that, he was a full-time assistant at Syracuse from 2010-11.